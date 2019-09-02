Transfer deadline day: Nottingham Forest's Jason Cummings linked in Shrewsbury Town striker hunt

Nottingham Forest striker Cummings, 24, was a target for Town boss Sam Ricketts in January but opted to join Luton Town on loan instead.

But it is understood Town remain keen to bring the Scotland international to Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Ricketts’ side again drew a blank in front of goal, for the fourth time in six league games, as they were beaten 3-0 at early League One leaders Ipswich.

Cummings has not been Ricketts’ only target as he hunts at least one more centre-forward to convert Town’s chances.

The boss has looked at young loan prospects further up the pyramid while another target is set to join a fellow League One side.

Ricketts said: “To be fair we spoke to Nottingham Forest back in January on it and it wasn’t something that worked out for us.

“He’s someone we know. He chose at the time to go elsewhere which is fair enough.

Asked if he would be keen to bring the striker in before today’s 5pm deadline, the boss replied: “He’s a player who was of interest in January. We’ve got several targets and we’ll see where we end up.”

Meanwhile, it is understood that banished Town midfielder Anthony Grant is a target for League Two clubs Salford City and Swindon Town.

Big-spending Salford have been in pole position to land the midfielder’s signature but Swindon is also an option should Grant prefer a move back down south.

Ricketts said: “I don’t know, we’ll just see what happens there.

Grant, who triggered another year deal at Shrewsbury, was told to train with the youth team earlier this summer for reasons that have been kept private.