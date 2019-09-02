Donald Love: Shrewsbury Town have a lot to learn

The Scot conceded that the visitors were to blame for a poor start at Portman Road but was unhappy with the performance of referee Trevor Kettle and his team.

The officials awarded the hosts an unjust penalty for 2-0 and sent off Shaun Whalley for a second yellow card before half-time. Love said: “It was very tough, we didn’t really help ourselves going down 2-0 after 10 minutes but we fought hard and had a lot of decisions go against us.

“We’ve got a lot to learn from it. We’re very close to being a good team, we can feel it.

“We can take a lot from it. We created a lot of chances. Overall I think we created the better chances even with 10 men and I don’t think they created many.

“I think the lino had a better view (of Whalley’s second yellow) and he could clearly see that he didn’t touch him but they had a bad day, nothing really went for us.”

“We’ve got to take it on the chin and learn.”