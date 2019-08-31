Ipswich 3 Shrewsbury 0 - Report and pictures

Sam Ricketts’ side conceded twice inside the first 10 minutes on their way to a 3-0 defeat in Suffolk, where they also had Shaun Whalley sent off for two yellow cards before half-time in their first game at Ipswich in 30 years.

Kayden Jackson put the hosts ahead after two minutes after a poor Aaron Pierre pass out of defence had Dave Edwards crowded out.

But the second, by James Norwood from the penalty spot, was shrouded in controversy after Josh Laurent brought Kane Vincent-Young down outside the penalty area.

Whalley picked up two needless cautions, for blocking a quick free-kick and a frustrated foul, for his first red card in eight years.

Ricketts’ visitors were much improved after half-time and had their share of possession as well as opportunities on goal.

Flynn Downes made it three with a fine header with 20 minutes left but the hosts had already rode the waves of Shrewsbury pressure and wasteful finishing.

Town’s thus-far reliable defence had a bad day but Ricketts will be unhappy with referee Trevor Kettle and his officials, who got a big call badly wrong.

Salop were again blunt in front of goal and spurned some presentable chances. The transfer window shuts on Monday afternoon and Ricketts’ search for a striker to fill the No.9 shirt goes on. His side had five shots on goal to Ipswich’s six at Portman Road. But just four goals from their first six league outings.

Ricketts was able to call on midfielder Sean Goss for his starting XI after the recent signing had missed last week’s stalemate with an ankle injury.

He came in for Brad Walker in Town’s only change. Fejiri Okenabirhie had been ruled out with a hamstring injury while there was still on Ollie Norburn and Ro-Shaun Williams.

While Town’s defence had, thus far, impressed this season, the starting line-up had one goal (Ryan Giles against Portsmouth) between them.

Omar Beckles made his 100th appearance in Salop colours - albeit the visitors were in their new emergency third kit - white shirt and purple shorts, due to a kit clash.

The unbeaten hosts were in fine form with four wins from their first five games in their first season in the third tier since 1957.

Paul Lambert’s hosts have so far this season looked threatening in attack and like they pose sufficient firepower in their frontline.

Ricketts’ men knew they faced an uphill battle in their first league trip to Portman Road since 1989.

Shrewsbury may have some fond memories against then-top division side Ipswich in the FA Cup in the early 1980s, but they had not won a league game in Suffolk in 11 attempts.

The fact that the Tractor Boys were able to splash £500,000 on right-back Vincent-Young shows their pulling power.

There were still signs of Paul Hurst, who left Shropshire for Suffolk after Shrewsbury lost the play-off final two seasons ago, in the Ipswich squad.

Hurst brought Jackson to Portman Road among others, while former Town man Jon Nolan made the bench on his back from a calf injury. Toto Nsiala (hamstring) was missing.

The A14 was shut for four junctions on the way cross country meaning some Town fans saw their journeys disrupted.

It looked like Ricketts’ men were still stuck in the diversion as, not for the first time this season, they fell behind inside a minute.

The visitors looked after the ball well in the first minute as they set about being confident in possession.

But it was one pass too many for Ricketts’ men as Pierre sold skipper Edwards short with a poor pass out of defence.

The hosts sprung the trap down the right and Norwood’s pass to Jackson into the left side of Town’s box was a good one.

Jackson had a lot to do on the swivel with his back almost to goal put a first-time strike on the turn appeared to catch Max O’Leary out and and the finish powered beyond the keeper.

O’Leary might have done better but it was a nightmare start for the shell-shocked visitors.

To their credit Shrewsbury did not go within themselves and Whalley’s tricky run and good delivery saw Steve Morison head over.

Shrewsbury continued to show they weren’t there to make up the numbers as Josh Laurent released Giles down the left and his cross caused confusion but the hosts survived.

With 10 minutes on the clock it felt like Shrews were seeing more of the ball than the home side and possession stats backed that up.

But Ipswich won a penalty on nine minutes as Laurent tripped the flying Kane-Young who had jinked into the box. It looked a close call but the right-back was adjudged to be just inside the box when he went over Laurent’s foot.

Videos and images would later show that Shrewsbury were victims of an incorrect decision as the foul was made outside the penalty area.

Norwood cared not and kept his composure to smack his spot-kick low down the middle and in.

Town forced a number of set-pieces. The usually reliable Goss sent a couple off target but Shrews were getting into good positions despite the scoreline.

Alan Judge tested O’Leary from distance as Ipswich fans cried for another penalty after the ball cannoned into Pierre’s hand.

Referee Trevor Kettle played a good advantage for the hosts but Jackson’s shot was blocked before Whalley had Shrewsbury’s first shot on target from distance.

Salop were not being torn apart but were sloppy in some moments and a blind backpass from Goss was gobbled up by Norwood who shot tamely wide.

But the difference should have been halved on half hour as Goss sent in a delightful free-kick from the right that Ethan Ebanks-Landell somehow missed as the delivery crept on to the far post and bounced out.

But Shrews’ afternoon went from bad to worse on 37 minutes as a moment of madness from Whalley left them a man down too.

The winger had already been booked for standing in front of a quick free-kick early on but this time he committed a needless foul near the Ipswich corner flag after losing possession.

It was Whalley’s first red card in eight years and his first for Shrewsbury. It was his first dismissal since November 2011.

Ricketts reshuffled and went from a 3-5-2 to a 4-4-1 after losing Whalley, sending Laurent to the right of midfield and Beckles to left back.

It looked like the hosts would monopolize the ball as Shrews begged for the half-time whistle but a glorious chance came the visitors’ way just before the break.

Giles made the left byline and his clever cut back found Laurent in the box whose rising first-time finish drew a fine save from Tomas Holy in goal.

Shrewsbury got through the first couple of minutes of the second period but the numerical advantage helped the hosts have more of the ball. In a moment of confusion it appeared Town goalkeeper coach Brian Jensen was shown a yellow card by busy referee Kettle.

Wing-backs Donald Love and Giles did get into some decent positions as it appeared Lambert’s side took their foot off the pedal and slipped into a bit of complacency.

Shrewsbury began growing in confidence and, around the hour mark, had a flurry of decent opportunities.

Love whipped in a brilliant cross from the right and Edwards timed his run to perfection only to glance a header wide of the far post. It was a chance and the midfielder knew it.

Laurent curled a strike at Holy from outside the box before a much more presentable chance. Route one from O’Leary and Morison distracted defenders for Laurent to creep into the box and guide a lofted strike goalwards that Holy just kept out.

Ricketts sent Norwich loanee Louis Thompson on to some hushed boos but the hosts went on to but the hosts, encouraged by the 19,000-strong home crowd who expected more against 10 men, but the seal on things.

Against the run of play the impressive Vincent-Young and Jackson combined down the right and the latter crossed for Downes to launch himself at the ball and convert a brave diving header with 20 minutes to play.

Ipswich sent Nolan from the bench to a rapturous response as the superb Jackson departed. There were boos from the away end for former hero Nolan.

Ricketts gave a run out to Daniel Udoh.

Edwards’ barren run in front of goal since returning to Salop in January continued as he steered wide via a deflection from Goss’ corner. The midfielder then sent another delivery straight across the six yard box as Shrews looked blunt in front of goal again.

The game petered out into a bitty affair with the hosts long since having the points sealed. Shrewsbury will reflect on a dreadful start and needless red card but were comfortably beaten.

Ipswich Town (4-4-2):

Holy; Vincent-Young, Chambers ©, Woolfenden, Kenlock; Rowe (Georgiou, 66), Skuse, Downes, Judge (Edwards, 66); Jakckson (Nolan, 73), Norwood.

Subs not used: Norris (gk), Wilson, Dozzell, Huws.

Shrewsbury Town (3-5-2):

O’Leary; Beckles, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre; Love, Edwards ©, Goss, Laurent, Giles (Thompson, 64); Whalley, Morison (Udoh, 74).

Subs not used: Murphy (gk), Golbourne, Vincelot, McCormick, Walker.

Referee: Trevor Kettle

Attendance: 19, 161 (616 Shrewsbury fans)