Shrewsbury Town trio still owed money by Bury

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Sam Ricketts has revealed how members of his Shrewsbury Town squad and staff are feeling the effect of Bury’s demise.

Boss Ricketts revealed three members of staff at Town – goalkeeper Joe Murphy, keeper coach Brian Jensen and first-team development coach Joe Parkinson – are still owed money by the Shakers, their former employers.

Bury were kicked out of the Football League on Tuesday after a last-ditch bid to buy the club from Steve Dale collapsed.

Town’s two fixtures against Bury, at home on October 12 and away on January 1, will not take place. Just three teams will be relegated from League One this term.

Ricketts said: “It’s devastating for everyone involved.

“As competition in our league we don’t want to see them go under, we want full fixtures. We’ve got three staff here who are owed money from Bury in Brian Jensen, Joe Parkinson and Joe Murphy.

“Even though we are away from it we’re still involved in it. Even without those three members of staff here we’d still be involved.

“Graham (Barrow) was there for three years as well. Everyone’s got a connection with these clubs because they’ve been around for so long.

