Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts will utilise versatile Shaun Whalley

Whalley, a natural wideman, has been subject of discussion this summer as Ricketts’ 3-5-2 formation does not accommodate wingers.

The fans’ favourite, who turned 32 this week, was not part of Ricketts’ starting XI in the high-profile friendlies nor did he start in the opening-day victory over Portsmouth – though he impressed coming off the bench.

But Ricketts revealed he sees Whalley as a versatile option for his Town side and named three positions the Shrewsbury No.7 could feature in.

Asked if he knows where he sees Whalley playing, Ricketts answered: “Yes. I’m pretty clear on where I see Shaun.

“I think there’s a few places he could play and a few different things we could do as a team to get him in.

“Last weekend he can come in in the top two, he was very, very good. Last year he played in the top two at Barnsley and was very, very good.

“He’s a natural footballer who is nearly like a kid in a playground – ‘just give me the ball and let me do what I want to do’.

“We’re trying to structure him so that where and when he is on the ball he can hurt opposition as much as he can.”

Advertising

“He’s a great lad, a fantastic work-rate and fantastic attitude with ability as well.”

Whalley’s appearance from the bench was his 160th for Town across four seasons in all competitions. He is Town’s longest-serving player.

Ricketts added: “I think there’s a few positions he can play and it depends on how we’re performing as a team and the type of game we’re going into. You wouldn’t put Shaun into midfield against Portsmouth because you’d get overrun with the way they play.

“It doesn’t mean he couldn’t play as a ‘10’ in another game or that he couldn’t play in a top two or as a really advanced wing-back if we really wanted him in a certain game.”

“He made a real impact (against Portsmouth), the same as Josh (Laurent) did.”