Comment: Finding a role for Shaun Whalley looks key for Shrewsbury Town

Whalley, the longest-serving player in Town’s ranks in his fifth season, is still central to their attacking armoury.

I still believe him to be the most talented attacker at the football club. His corner kicks may sometimes frustrate some fans, but Whalley is the most likely in blue and amber to make something happen.

He is a winger by trade but wingers don’t (naturally) fit into Ricketts’ and Town’s plans.

Fortunately, Whalley is good enough, adaptable enough and clever enough – certainly in the eyes of Ricketts – to play in any number of positions – or three to be precise.

The 32-year-old signed a decent new two-year deal over the summer, one Ricketts was keen to get done, and that contract surely wouldn’t have been penned if Whalley was not part of the plans this term.

Town enjoyed a brilliant start to the League One season without Whalley in their starting line-up as a stunning defensive display and incredible winner proved the difference against Portsmouth.

But Whalley was sent on for the quiet Fejiri Okenabirhie (it was not the striker’s game) after the hour and his buzz, enthusiasm and no lack of ability hurt Pompey. Not to mention the quick-thinking short free-kick to tee up Ryan Giles’ rocket.

Up front in a centre-forward pairing is not where we’ve been used to seeing Whalley over the years, but Ricketts is comfortable in using him in a front two and we could see the winger thrive there.

The best example was when Salop put in a fine display at Barnsley towards the end of last season, where Whalley and Okenabirhie worked together well in a counter-attacking masterclass at Oakwell.

Whalley creates panic. He is elusive and, as a forward, he will be unconventional in both what he does and the positions he occupies.

With that, defenders will be dragged out of positions and face a tough time marking him and trying to win the ball from his quick feet. The free-kicks and penalties he wins his side are a bonus.

Ricketts is the second Shrewsbury manager that has described Whalley as ‘like a kid playing football in the park’ to me.

Paul Hurst was the other, and Whalley was a vital cog in the success under the Yorkshireman.

It was interesting to hear Ricketts admit Whalley could operate in the ‘No.10’ role if the occasion and opposition suits.

That kind of attacking midfielder doesn’t typically fit into the 3-5-2, meaning the manager will adapt his system if it means fitting Whalley in. He also added Town’s No.7 could operate as an attacking wing-back, not dissimilar to Giles down the left.

Most fans won’t care where Whalley is playing, just that he is included.

And while he may have to wait for his chance, he could just be the key as the season goes on.