Shrewsbury Town to host England Under-20s fixture

Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

England Under-20s will head to Shropshire to kick off their season with a game against The Netherlands.

Montgomery Waters Meadow (AMA)

The Young Lions will take on the Dutch at Montgomery Waters Meadow stadium on Thursday, September 5 (7pm) before they head to Switzerland for a second match the following week.

It is the latest trip to Shropshire for the Young Lions as the venue has played host to a number of England internationals in recent years, with the under-17s the last team to play at the stadium – beating Russia 3-0 in October 2018.

Shrewsbury Town chief executive Brian Caldwell said: “We are delighted to be hosting the England versus Netherlands Under-20s international at the Montgomery Waters Meadow in September.

“Hopefully we can get a good crowd for this match as it will showcase the best under-20 players from both countries.”

England Under-20s last played in Shrewsbury in a game against France in February 2011 with the Young Lions losing 2-1 to a side featuring the likes of Antoine Griezman and Alexandre Lacazette, with Marvin Sordell scoring England’s solitary goal on that occasion.

Tickets are on sale now for the game priced £5 for adults while under-12s go free.

Concession (over-65s, under-18s and students) tickets are £1 while Charter Standard and group booking discounts apply.

Tickets can be bought via www.ShrewsburyTown.com/Tickets, by calling 01743 273943 or in person at the club ticket office.

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport

