Shrewsbury Town sign goalkeeper Joe Murphy

The 37-year-old, who follows goalkeeping coach Brian Jensen from Bury, has agreed a one-year deal.

As first revealed in the Shropshire Star on Tuesday, boss Sam Ricketts was keen to add the veteran shot-stopper to his ranks.

Ex-Scunthorpe and Coventry keeper Murphy, who started life as a professional with Tranmere Rovers in 1998, was named in the 2018/19 League Two team of the year after playing 52 games in all competitions last season.

Murphy has amassed more than 600 appearances in all competitions throughout his career.

Town boss Sam Ricketts wants three goalkeepers next season and – prior to snapping up Murphy – only had Cameron Gregory on the books.