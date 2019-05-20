Sam Ricketts plans to get Shrewsbury Town further

The Town boss is planning for his first full season in the Montgomery Waters Meadow hotseat where he eyes an improvement on this season’s relegation battle.

Ricketts has plans in place to make next season’s squad a closer-knit group, improve the fitness levels and camaraderie around the Town camp.

While the manager plans on a smaller squad he still faces a busy summer with five loan options to target and a turnaround in existing squad members no longer in his plans.

“I’m confident in what I want to make the team look like,” said Ricketts, who plans to set his side up with a back three, wing-backs and two centre-forwards next season. “How I want them to play with and without the ball, their attitude, I’m confident on that bit.

“And likewise with the recruitment, I’m confident we can get what we need. Every manager at every club wants more, we always have to. Because ultimately you can’t stand still, we always want to press. I’m confident, it certainly won’t be easy, and will be hard work but I’m confident we can certainly make an impact.”

Town are yet to make a move in the summer market with players contracted at clubs until June 1.

The club are in the process of negotiating with existing out-of-contract players while finalising transfer targets for later in the summer.

Ricketts, who took charge of his first pre-season with former club Wrexham last summer, admitted he is cautious with moving too early to complete transfer business.

Advertising

He instead knows there is a delicate balance in waiting until the right time.

“I’d like to but at the same time it’s like walking into a shop. You walk into that first aisle and kids say ‘I want that toy’,” added the Welshman.

"So you buy that and you carry on walking around and they say ‘oh I didn’t know I could’ve had that one!’

“It’s a little bit like yes you do want to get business done early but also you’re thinking someone might come available who isn’t available right now. It’s always a little delicate act.”