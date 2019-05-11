Sam Ricketts: I’m in it to fight at the top for Shrewsbury

The Town boss led his side to an 18th-placed finish in his first campaign at the helm having been appointed in December.

But the former Wales international harbours loftier ambitions of leading Shrewsbury back to the higher reaches of League One.

Ricketts is preparing to undergo a player overhaul this summer and assemble a fitter, more ambitious and driven squad ready for his first full season at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

He said: “My ambition in everything is to get promoted.

“I don’t come to any league or start any season with thoughts other than that.

“Now it doesn’t always go that way, but I’ve ben in my career, generally, to always be fighting towards the top.”

The manager stresses that a tough season, where he led Shrews’ fight against relegation, is an experience that reveals plenty about a squad of players.

“There are going to be years where you fight and grind but you find an awful lot out in that situation,” he added.

“I found an awful lot out in the five months since I’ve been here – mentalities, how things work.

“When someone’s back is against the wall you see their true colours and I’ve seen an awful lot of good things in the players, which is mainly why we’ve climbed the table and finished where we have.”

Ricketts entered management last summer and was tasked with putting together an entire Wrexham side to compete in the National League.

He has a core of contracted players that will remain in next season’s plans.

“Yes (it excites me to build a squad),” the boss added. “First of all we have to review this and understand what was good and bad.

“It’s not celebrating where we’ve come but enjoy that it’s been incredibly hard work from the players that has got us to the safety position.”