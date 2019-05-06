Mat Sadler: Difference in opinions behind Shrewsbury Town exit

The popular clubman announced his heartfelt Salop goodbye after Saturday’s final match of the season against Walsall.

Sadler, out of contract this summer, insisted that he wanted to stay and would have extended his spell in a heartbeat had he been offered another deal.

The 34-year-old, a Town player for five seasons with more than 200 appearances for the club, did not make an appearance under Sam Ricketts for the final three months of the season before playing the second half against the Saddlers.

Asked if he felt surprised he was dropped from the team in February, he said: “Yes I was, for sure.

“But football is a game of opinions, I’m long enough in the tooth to understand and know that. We can’t all be everybody’s cup of tea, unfortunately.

“I like to think I’ve maintained my professionalism and haven’t shown too much how difficult I’ve found it. I wouldn’t like to bring a negative energy to the group or club.

“Of course, I wanted to stay. I love the football club, rapport with the fans, and everything about it. But that’s football.”

Sadler made 213 appearances for the club across his five years, which began with a 2010 loan spell.

Asked about parting on good terms with the management staff, he added: “Well I’ll probably just reiterate that I want to play football matches.

“It’s not my decision to leave. It is what it is. It’s a game of opinions.

“But professionalism has to be maintained in all my relationships.

“I’m disappointed to not be at the club again.”

Ricketts said: “It’s a situation that isn’t easy for any player, especially a club captain. It happened to me myself so I can understand from his point of view but it doesn’t make it any easier.

“He’s pushed players even in his position. That’s why Sads is so well respected. He’s been exemplary.”