Shrewsbury Town's fab four deserve to bag the gongs at tonight's player of the year awards

That means one thing – luxurious, sun-drenched holidays for footballers. But first (ignoring the small prospect of relegating rivals Walsall today) are the end of season awards.

The Shrewsbury fans’ end of season do went down a treat at the Sovereign Street on Tuesday night and tomorrow evening is the turn of the official club’s end of season awards.

It promises to be a good evening – even better if Sam Ricketts’ side get the required result against Walsall tonight – and Town fans can keep up to date as awards as handed with our live updates on shropshirestar.com

The big awards to be dished out are players’ player of the season, player of the season –voted for by fans, young player of the season, community player of the season, goal of the season and top scorer.

Here are our picks for the top awards.

Player of the season

Greg Docherty

The Scot has been a shining light in an at-times uncomfortable season for Town.

The club put a lot of emphasis on persuading him to come down from Scotland last summer. It was a seriously shrewd move.

The midfielder, having signed for boyhood club Rangers just six months prior, was clearly blessed with something that Shrewsbury thought would boost them this season.

Boy, were they right.

The 22-year-old has carried himself with maturity well ahead of his years on and off the pitch.

On it he has been a leader and a driving force. When Town have been slow and sluggish he has pushed them on.

It should be appearance No 50 on the final day this evening. Ten goals from open play and 11 assists is a stunning return.

Docherty deserves the top award due to his consistency throughout the season and, hopefully, it will be the start of great things for him.

Young player of the season

Fejiri Okenabirhie

Perhaps the more obvious winner of this award is 20-year-old academy graduate defender Ryan Sears.

The Welshman has been superb and earned his new contract before the cruel luck of an ACL injury.

But you simply cannot look past ‘Fey’. The 23-year-old has taken to the Football League after joining from non-league Dagenham like a duck to water.

He had to bide his time to start at the beginning of the season and his recently been rotated for Tyrese Campbell, but 16 goals is a terrific return.

Okenabirhie has a great attitude and his natural finishing ability is frighteningly good. He could be the real star for Shrewsbury next season.

Goal of the season

Josh Laurent v Stoke City

The FA Cup delivered some fine memories and stunning goals.

Shout outs to James Bolton’s strike at boyhood club Stoke and Docherty’s stunner against Wolves.

But another Bet365 Stadium effort wins out for me. Laurent’s team goal was a beauty.

Docherty to Anthony Grant, to Okenabirhie, back to Docherty down the right and squared on a plate for Laurent to seal a stunning 3-2 comeback. Sensational.

Community player of the season

Omar Beckles

There can’t be enough said about the super work Beckles carries out in the region.

Visiting schools, colleges, workplaces and spreading the word on mental health awareness. Bravo sir.