Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts calls on Ollie Norburn to learn from sending off

The Town skipper was sent off on the hour at Peterborough with his side 2-1 up.

Shrews went on to secure a first league win in 10 games after defending well following Norburn's dismissal.

Ricketts repeated his admiration for the midfielder, who had netted his eighth goal of the season from the spot to level Town up at 1-1.

The boss said he has no complaints about the sending off, adding that combative midfielder Norburn can learn from the outcome.

Ricketts said: "I probably can't argue with it to be honest.

"I thought in the first tackle he got the ball. There is an element now of whether he took the man first or not - I'm not sure.

"Once you have been booked you can't go in for another one like he did. The player made the most of it, but I probably can't argue overall.

"Ollie is a player whose attitude I love. I love his passion, how he goes and wins second ball.

"The hardest thing is now having to learn when he has to stay on his feet more.

"I still class him as a young player with huge potential and I love his attitude which is why I made him captain."