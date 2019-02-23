Sam Ricketts: Training ground work paying off for Shrewsbury Town

Salop climbed out of League One's bottom four with just their second away win this season at Peterborough.

Both Town and Posh finished with 10 men, after Ivan Toney and Ollie Norburn saw red either side of half-time.

But Shrews, who equalised after going behind through Norburn's penalty, netted a stunning first-half winner through Tyrese Campbell.

Ricketts feels that the time at Sundorne, where Town have trained for two full weeks after three consecutive Saturday matches, has worked wonders for his players.

He said: "I'm obviously delighted, it's been a really good week.

"I've spoke a lot, and it's not saying it for saying its sake, it's really good to get weeks training.

"This is the only time I've had Saturday-Saturday-Saturday games to have two free weeks on the bounce for concerted training.

"You could see in patches where you could see it, you could see in patches where we need to improve as well."

Town's half-time lead came under pressure after the hour as skipper Norburn was shown his second yellow card.

But Peterborough showed precious little going forward and Town defended well, with Steve Arnold only forced into one big save.

The boss added: "It was really important, I'd have loved to have scored a third, run away with the game and seen it out so we could relax a little more.

"But the players' determination, commitment and character come through right until the end.

"Four minutes (added time) goes up and we play five minutes to let them put another ball in the box, their biggest threat. That was my biggest gripe at the end.