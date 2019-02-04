Menu

Former Shrewsbury boss John Askey appointed in charge of Port Vale

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

John Askey is back in work three months after being sacked by Shrewsbury Town.

John Askey is back in management (AMA)

The former Town chief has taken the vacant managerial role at League Two side Port Vale after Neil Aspin resigned last week.

The Valiants are struggling at the wrong end of the fourth tier, where they sit 18th.

Askey, appointed at Montgomery Waters Meadow last summer, was sacked on November 12 after a 1-1 FA Cup first round draw against Salford City. Town were 18th in League One, three points clear of the drop zone.

His league record was four wins from 17 games.

The 54-year-old boss, whose dad Colin is a Vale legend, oversees his first Vale game at Cambridge on Saturday.

