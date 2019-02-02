Sam Ricketts: Shaun Whalley like a new signing for Shrewsbury Town

Town brought in 10 fresh faces over the course of the month and long-serving Whalley recovering from calf and hamstring injuries has given them another boost.

The 31-year-old missed three months of action, but impressed off the bench in the FA Cup draw with Wolves last weekend and then won a penalty after coming on in the 4-3 loss at Bradford on Tuesday.

That defeat was a blow ahead of today’s clash with Luton, but Whalley’s display – and Fejiri Okenabirhie’s hat-trick – were positives to take from it.

“There was some excellent pieces of ability, calmness to take the penalty and an excellent free-kick,” said Ricketts.

“The first goal is everything we’ve been working on, little slide passes and it’s nice to see it come off, we just didn’t do it enough. We didn’t pass the ball.

“Fejiri’s appetite and ability in front of goal was excellent. And Shaun coming on, he’s like a new signing with him coming back into the side as well.”

Whalley’s injuries have limited him to just 14 league starts for Shrewsbury this term. He currently has one goal to his name.

Meanwhile, Wolves could be set for a bumper crowd for their FA Cup replay with Town next Tuesday.

Advertising

Ticket sales in home areas have already surpassed the 21,000 barrier, with Wolves now opening up the Steve Bull upper tier to cater for unexpectedly high demand.

Shrewsbury have been allocated up to 4,500 seats in both the Steve Bull lower and the Stan Cullis quadrant. They have sold 1,600 tickets so far.

Wolves offered reduced prices for the fourth-round replay, with adults paying £15 and concessions either £10 or £5.

The winner of next Tuesday’s tie will travel to face Championship outfit Bristol City away in the fifth round. That game has been moved for television coverage and will take place on Sunday, February 17, at 12.30pm, live on BT Sport.