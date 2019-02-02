Comment: Shrewsbury Town look to have all bases covered

Eleven out the door and 10 in at Montgomery Waters Meadow. That is no ‘ordinary’ January window. It’s certainly been a hugely busy one, but that was always going to be the case with the squad Sam Ricketts inherited.

It was a late one on Thursday evening at Montgomery Waters Meadow as a move for Stoke protégée Tyrese Campbell went down to the wire – but Town got the deal done to take incomings into double figures.

Why do deadline day deals have to go on as late as possible?

Anyway – how have Town done during an exhaustive window? Let’s take a look.

You have to wind the clock back to January 7 for Town’s first deal of the window – one Dave Edwards.

So much has happened since, and Edwards’ Salop return is still to ignite, but ignite it will.

It was a sad case of irony that, on his way back from a bad knee injury and desperate for match sharpness, he came on in defeat against Charlton and tweaked his groin. The midfielder, 33 this month, will give this Shrewsbury team something else. When up to speed, he will act as a vital leader on and off the park.

The Welshman remains confident he has the legs. His brain, and timing of runs, will lead to goals for his boyhood Town.

Advertising

Once that romantic swoop was done there was time for more. Brad Walker, 23, a midfielder from Crewe, was one that came and went, as he was sent back to Wrexham on loan for the season. One for the future.

Next came goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook on a free transfer. He appeared to be a stop-gap signing when Joel Coleman was recalled by Huddersfield and that has been confirmed with the deadline arrival of fellow keeper Jonathan Mitchell.

Forward Sam Smith checked in on loan from Reading as the window’s first striker. Highly-rated by Ricketts for his work-rate and energy.

Smith has figured from the bench twice so far, it appears that will be his role, particularly with the deadline signings, and will be a willing runner.

Advertising

Wily old central midfielder Romain Vincelot, who Ricketts knew from Coventry, was brought in as much for his experience and character as anything else, but was an important extra body as Doug Loft and Charlie Colkett left in that position.

Then there was a pause for a week or so, leaving fans crowing for more. Fejiri Okenabirhie was struggling for fitness a little and Town were left needing some quality competition.

As the deadline loomed further, after the Stoke and Wolves FA Cup heroics, came the League One capitulation at Bradford.

By this point, Salop were clear of the drop zone on goal difference.

The four goals shipped at Valley Parade set the alarm bells ringing with supporters regarding defensive options.

And Ricketts and Town answered their concerns in a thrilling final 48 hours of the window, where five very good options came through the door.

Left-back Scott Golbourne knows the level and above. If and when match-sharp, he will be an asset. Then came centre-half prospect Ro-Shaun Williams from Manchester United, on a two-and-a-half year deal. Some prospect on Salop’s books.

Stoke’s Campbell topped it off on Thursday, with goalkeeper Mitchell and the return of Stefan Payne thrown in for good measure.

Town plugged some gaping holes with some fine assets. They got players out that weren’t needed, and the additions – particularly late on – look exciting.

Ricketts now has a job to organise his new troops, bed everyone in, and prove Town have enough to steer clear of danger.