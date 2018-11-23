Injuries may force Shrewsbury Town into changes at Wycombe

Managerless Town may have to rotate their squad amid a hectic period of three games in six days.

Shrews had at least four first-team players struggling with knocks after the hard-fought FA Cup win at non-league Salford on Wednesday night.

And Coyne, overseeing management duties as the search for the new boss enters its 11th day, says that tomorrow’s trip to Adams Park could be time for Town’s back-up boys to come to the fore.

“It’s a squad game. I said to all of the lads when we first took over – as caretaker if you like – that everybody is going to be needed,” said the goalkeeper coach, who has won three from three matches, all in different competitions, in charge.

“We’ve got a big squad, some lads are going to be disappointed because they’re not playing.

“Some lads are going to be disappointed because they’re not even in the squad.

“They’ve got to keep themselves right because there’s going to be a chance we’re going to have to call upon them and they’re going to have to deliver.

“So they’re going to have to be ready and good to go.”

Midfield trio Ollie Norburn, Greg Docherty and Anthony Grant all picked up knocks at Moor Lane on Wednesday. Striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway was another struggling.

Town leave for Wycombe today and will stay overnight ahead of the clash owing to the demanding schedule, which also sees them play host to Plymouth on Tuesday.

Coyne has so far used the same XI in games against Rochdale and Salford, but made 11 changes for the Checkatrade Trophy win at Crewe.

Forward Lee Angol has not been seen in an FA Cup or league squad, while Lenell John-Lewis has been consigned to the bench. Abo Eisa, Charlie Colkett and Alex Gilliead are options if Town’s midfielders remain sidelined.