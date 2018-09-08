Portsmouth 1 Shrewsbury 1 - Report and pictures

Town appeared to have secured a sixth win on the spin against Portsmouth and the third at the home of their hosts. It would have been a priceless three points for Askey, in search of his first success in seven league attempts as Shrewsbury chief.

Docherty emerged from the bench seconds before his 74th minute winner and, with his first touch of the ball, capitalised on Christian Burgess’s poor header to put the visitors into a deserved lead after they dominated the first half.

But Alex Gilliead was judged to have fouled Nathan Thompson four minutes from time and sub Brett Pitman buried the penalty.

It was the fifth penalty Shrewsbury have conceded in nine games in all competitions and another 12-yard effort that deny Askey’s men the spoils they fully deserved in what was by far their brightest display of the season.

Analysis:

Josh Emmanuel started his first game for Shrewsbury since his deadline day loan from Paul Hurst’s Ipswich.

He came in for Ryan Sears, who shone on his debut against Bristol Rovers last time out, but dropped to the bench at Fratton Park.

Town’s other change to the starting XI was Lenell John-Lewis for Lee Angol. Summer signing and joint-top scorer Angol had not travelled to the south coast due to his partner giving birth.

Advertising

There were a few changes on the substitutes bench as in came academy graduate goalkeeper Cameron Gregory for his first involvement in a Town matchday squad. He replaced the injured Steve Arnold as Askey’s No.2.

Craig MacGillivray played a starring role for Salop at Fratton Park last term, keeping the hosts at bay as Shrews snuck a fine 1-0 win in January where James Bolton - currently injured - netted the winner.

The goalkeeper opted for a move south in the summer and has been a mainstay of his side’s resurgent form under Kenny Jackett. Pompey went into the clash unbeaten with five wins from six, MacGillivray - impressive when involved but mostly on the periphery in his one season in Shropshire - was in search of a fourth straight clean sheet.

The home side were without goalscoring talisman Ronan Curtis, who - after netting five goals and laying on three more this term - was away with Republic of Ireland’s under-21s.

Advertising

Winless Town aimed to topple unbeaten Pompey with recent history on their side. Shrewsbury had won the previous five games against the former Premier League side, including the last two Fratton Park meetings.

Backed by a buoyant home crowd, who needed no excuse to yell ‘Play Up Pompey’ behind the men in blue, Jackett’s men started well and looked a side high on confidence.

They showed glimpses of the flair and ability in their squad as dangerman Jamal Lowe had a deflected effort saved by Joel Coleman before lively Villa loanee Andre Green dazzled his way to the byline and fizzed in a dangerous cross.

But Askey’s men weren’t daunted and played their way into the game and created the best opening of the early exchanges.

John-Lewis played a sharp wall into Shaun Whalley’s path. Town’s No.7 cut in from the left and his deflected left-footed cross-shot was just ahead of John-Lewis at the back post after MacGillivray had scrambled across his goal.

Town remained the better side as the half played out. The home ground, not used to sides keeping the ball from them this season, groaned for their players to step it up as an organised Town set-up won the midfield battles and came forward time and time again.

A fine Shrewsbury move summed up the half. It must have involved more than 20 intricate passes. Midfield man Josh Laurent was unfortunate as his pass just missed out Ollie Norburn’s late run into the box.

Salop cranked up the pressured and played some stylish football that unbeaten Portsmouth simply couldn’t handle. They could not get out and the locals were getting restless.

MacGillivray was twice a mere spectator as first Omar Beckles and then Whalley sent long-range blockbusters narrowly wide of the bottom left and top left corners, respectively.

Pompey’s lone frontman Oli Hawkins saw nothing of the ball in a Town first third superbly marshalled by Mat Sadler, Luke Waterfall and, in particular Anthony Grant.

Shrews’ clear chance on goal came 10 minutes before the break. A relentless press from midfield from Laurent and then Norburn’s crunching tackle set John-Lewis clear. Just outside the box with defenders closing in from either side, the forward sent his left-footed finish over the top when he should’ve hit the target.

Portsmouth were both grateful and relieved at the sound of the half-time whistle.

The hosts were lucky to escape as Laurent tiptoed through challenges inside the box before a divine piece of skill from the unlikely source of Grant saw him pirouette around a challenge and send a low drive inches wide with MacGillivray nowhere.

As the players trudged off at the break, home fans were questioning which side was unbeaten so far this term.

It was not at all a surprise to see Jackett ring the changes at the break. David Wheeler and Ben Close replaced Green and Ben Thompson with the manager seething from his side’s limp first-half display.

To their credit, the hosts began the second period with much more vigour - they could hardly have been more uninterested. The home crowd responded but Askey’s men remained largely untroubled.

Pompey stepped it up, as did their fans, but Salop rode the storm.

Then, in a flash and after initially losing the ball, Alex Gilliead burst into life.

He darted goalwards from just passed halfway, riding a handful of challenges and storming into the box. The former Newcastle man appeared to be tripped after jinking beyond an outstretched leg but ref Charles Breakspear and his assistant waved it away.

Gilliead was disgusted while prone in the box while Askey and John Filan were furious in their technical area.

Jackett had had enough and sent on last season’s top scorer Pitman, while Askey’s first change was Aaron Amadi-Holloway for John-Lewis.

Askey then sent on Docherty for a tiring Laurent.

Town got exactly what they deserved 14 minutes from time.

After a dozen shots on goal before it, zero of which were on target, clash shone through in Shrewsbury’s final third - and it was the Scot’s first touch.

Amadi-Holloway distracted defenders from Whalley’s cross, Christian Burgess’s poor head was up rather than out. There was Docherty, calm as you like, on the money to side foot home a first-time finish.

It was a stunning show of composure right in front of the away fans and the least Salop deserved.

Town were rallying each other all over the field to see the final quarter of an hour out after putting so much into the game. Pompey saw more of the ball with their home fans less than impressed and urging them on.

Coleman was not overly tested but referee Breakspear ensured new boy Emmanuel was a very lucky man after he waved away a penalty appeal following Emmanuel pressure. It easily could’ve been given.

Portsmouth kept coming and, with four minutes left, Beckles was clumsy on Lowe on the left side of Shrews’ box and, with Breakspear unmoved, the well-placed assistant pointed to the spot.

Pitman showed nerves of steel to finish the penalty to Coleman’s left with aplomb. The keeper guessed the right way but could not get near the powerful effort.

Pompey snatched a hardly-deserved point as Shrewsbury were dealt their harshest lesson of the season yet. So near but so far from a first win for Askey.

Key moments:

3 - Jamal Lowe sees a deflected strike tipped around post by Joel Coleman.

8 - Big chance. Lenell John-Lewis sends Shaun Whalley away down the right, his deflected cross-shot heads to the back post and John-Lewis is just unable to get on the end of it.

23 - Omar Beckles flashes a fierce drives inches wide at the near post.

26 - John-Lewis heads Whalley’s corner over the top.

32 - Whalley could’ve had a spot-kick after pressure from Matt Clarke after he had initially got away from the Pompey backline.

33 - Town’s winger Whalley thrashes a 30 yard thunderbolt inches wide of MacGillivray’s top right. So close.

35 - Immense pressure from Shrews’ midfield and John-Lewis is clean through outside the box, opts to shoot left-footed under pressure and sends it over.

45 - Anthony Grant with some silky footwork as he spins a rival midfielder before shooting inches wide low from distance. Fine effort. Unlucky.

47 - Gareth Evans’ free-kick is cleared from the top corner by Coleman.

52 - Coleman makes a routine near-post save from sub Ben Close after Luke Waterfall’s clearance cannoned into Josh Emmanuel.

56 - Sub Ben Close’s near post strike saved by Coleman.

61 - Referee Charles Breakspear waves away Alex Gilliead’s penalty appeal after the Town man weaved his way through Pompey’s team.

65 - Coleman makes a flying save to keep out Evans’s header from a right-sided cross.

74 - GOAL SALOP. Super volleyed finish from Greg Docherty with his first touch after Christian Burgess’s poor header. Lovely goal.

86 - Pompey pen. Beckles pressure on Jamal Lowe right on edge of box. Well-placed assistant gives decision after Charles Breakspear unsure.

87 - Goal. Brett Pitman dispatches the spot-kick.

Teams:

Portsmouth (4-2-3-1): MacGillivray; N Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Brown; B Thompson (Close, 45), Naylor; Lowe, Evans ©, Green (Wheeler, 45); Hawkins (Pitman, 67).

Subs not used: McGee (gk), Rose, Mason, Haunstrup.

Shrewsbury Town (4-3-3): Coleman; Emmanuel, Waterfall, Sadler ©, Beckles; Grant, Laurent (Docherty, 73), Norburn; Whalley, John-Lewis (Amadi-Holloway, 67), Gilliead.

Subs not used: Gregory (gk), Haynes, Okenabirhie, Colkett, Sears.

Attendance: 17,634 (281 Town fans)

Referee: Charles Breakspear