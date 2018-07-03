Shrewsbury boss John Askey pleased with variety as two behind-closed-door friendlies are added

Town have added warm-up games, to be played behind closed doors, against National League North side Kidderminster Harriers and Premier League Burnley.

The fixture with Harriers will be on Wednesday, July 11 while the clash in Burnley is on Tuesday, July 17. They will not be open to supporters.

The two games mean Shrewsbury will play six pre-season friendlies in total this summer. They head to Championship side Bristol City a week on Saturday (July 14) before a Montgomery Waters Meadow tussle with second tier Brentford a week later.

Askey's men bring the curtain down on pre-season with trips to neighbours AFC Telford United (July 25) and Port Vale (July 28).

The new Town boss wants his players to take confidence from the friendlies, and expects games with Kidderminster and Burnley to demand different qualities from his men.

"They'll be good games. It's important we play against different opposition. It gives the lads a good test, you never put too much on pre-season because the only thing that matters is how you start the season," said Askey, whose side are playing an inter-squad friendly at their Valencia base today.

"But it gives the lads confidence if they're doing well. That's the main thing.

"Very much so different ends of the spectrum, playing Kidderminster we'll probably have more of the ball, they'll be working hard and being very competitive.

Advertising

"Against Burnley we'll have less of the ball and it'll be us having the work. But you never know - whatever obstacle you come across you need to work it out. It's always good for the players.

"You don't want to do too much too early. Most will get 45 minutes in. That's what we want.

"We've got plenty of games, five or six in pre-season, which is more than enough and some of them are very competitive games so I'm pleased with what we've got."