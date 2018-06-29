Menu

Advertising

Ten-year-old Marcus Rashford believed Shrewsbury trialist Devonte Redmond was the best player in his Manchester United team

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

One is a beacon of light for English football playing in the World Cup in Russia – and the other is fighting to impress and win a Shrewsbury Town contract.

England starlet Marcus Rashford in World Cup action

But if you'd have asked a 10-year-old Marcus Rashford which Manchester United youngster had the world at his feet, it would be current Town trialist Devonte Redmond.

An image has emerged online of a report from the United and England starlet while he was part of the Old Trafford under-11s set-up alongside central midfield man Redmond, who is off to Spain with John Askey's men on Sunday.

The form asked Rashford to detail his strengths and weaknesses, before going on to ask who he thinks is the best player in the age group.

Rashford writes: "Dev. Because he has everything a great player needs."

Ten-year-old Marcus Rashford's report via @ManUnitedZone_ on Twitter

Redmond, 21, remained with boyhood club United until this summer, when he was released by boss Jose Mourinho.

Meanwhile former team-mate Rashford, 20, burst on to the scene in late 2015 and already has 21 caps for England.

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Trainee Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News