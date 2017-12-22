Boss Paul Hurst happy to see Shaun Whalley's Shrewsbury Town consistency

The Town winger has seven goals and a number of assists to his name this season, including a sensational equaliser to salvage a point at MK Dons earlier this month.

Whalley’s consistency has previously been questioned but Hurst has been impressed with the threat his winger has posed this season.

“He is showing better consistency, 100 per cent,” said Hurst.

“He’s not always at his absolute best but he’s a winger. If every time he did get the ball he beat his man every time he wouldn’t be here.

“Whether or not he’s got anyone watching him I don’t know. The age he’s at, he’s a fit boy but is he going to make someone buy him at this point? I’d say it’s probably doubtful.

“But more often than not, even when he’s had his poorer games, he’s created something or got a goal. If that’s his bad day and he’s still creating chances or getting on the scoresheet then it’s not a bad day to have.

“He has looked a threat again at times and he can’t score a better goal than the one at MK.”

Whalley responded from a personal setback after missing a penalty at Bury by netting three goals in three games for Town.

Advertising

Hurst added: “You look at the wingers, and the system might have helped slightly, but him and Rodders in particular – Arthur (Gnahoua) if he plays – should get goals with the ability they’ve got.

“He should be trying to get 10 (goals).

“Shaun at the minute is in line for a very healthy return.”