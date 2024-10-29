In-form Alport too quick out of the blocks for Town

Alport, who are fourth in the table after their seventh win of the campaign, put bottom side Uttoxeter Town to the sword in their clash at Yockings Park.

Almost 150 fans watched Whitchurch bag three goals inside the game’s opening 23 minutes.

Callum Knowles got the opener nine minutes in, before Lewis Brown added a second three minutes later.

Harry Bower then scored twice to ensure his side went in 4-0 up at the break – which was also the final score after a goalless second period.

Whitchurch boss Adam Shillcock said despite the victory there is still plenty of room for his side to continue to grow. He said: “I know that is going to sound a little traditionalist really but not conceding at home, that is the foundation we need to build on.

“We have got enough attacking flare and quality up the pitch.

Eric Merner kept a clean sheet for Whitchurch Alport on Saturday afternoon, while Lewis Brown headed home the second goal Pictures: Liam Pritchard

“At the same time, I can still see plenty of opportunity where we can improve as a group. All in all, it was a good afternoon.

“We created the same number of chances in the second half I just thought some of our standards were as high.”

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Shifnal Town got a narrow 1-0 victory over Stone Old Alleynians.

Goalkeeper Andy Wycherley kept out Kasper Mikulski’s penalty on 18 minutes before Alex Cameron grabbed the winner from close range 12 minutes into the second half. Shifnal are seventh, but with games in hand on those around them. They trail third-placed 1874 Northwich by just four points.

In Midland One, AFC Bridgnorth got their first win of the season – at the 17th attempt – with a 4-2 victory at home to Kirby Muxloe.

Ethan Jarrett got a brace for the home side while Reagan Wardle and Joel Westwood also got on the scoresheet.

Zakari Adams bagged a brace for the visitors.

Bridgnorth remain second bottom, but trail 19th-placed Allexton & New Parks by just three points.

In North West Counties League Division One South, Market Drayton Town thrashed Allscott Heath in the Shropshire derby.

It was a huge result for Drayton which takes them four points clear of their local rivals as they hammered them 8-2.

It was 2-2 at half-time as Allscott had twice come from behind to level the scores.

Harry Baggaley scored in the first minute for Drayton only for Jordan Davies to make it 1-1 midway through the first half.

Samuel Finney helped the home side regain the lead before George Taylor made it two apiece right on the stroke of the interval.

But a Nicky Parker hat-trick and a brace from Isaac Shaw saw the home side run riot after the break – Max Raine also got onto the scoresheet.

Elsewhere, Shawbury United remain in the bottom three after losing 1-0 away at Sandbach United.

Ben Greenop’s goal in the final minute of the first half proved to be the clash’s decisive goal inflicting a ninth defeat of the season on Shawbury.

Ludlow Town did not have a Hellenic League Division One fixture last weekend – instead they progressed to the next round of the Marsh Challenge Cup after a 3-1 victory against Herefordshire-based side Wellington.

And Telford Town are still top of the West Midlands League Premier Division despite not having a game last weekend.