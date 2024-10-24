Hill leads goal charge as Church Stretton extend their superb run

Stretton put struggling Wem Town to the sword to run out emphatic 11-0 winners.

James Hill took the individual plaudits with a four-goals salvo, while Matthew Cole netted twice. Jordan Wells, Nathan Thomas, Alex Ryder, Sam Jones and Tom Everall added the other goals.

Stretton are now unbeaten in 10 league outings, with their only defeat coming on the opening day of the season, and up to fifth in the table.

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors are three points cleat at the top of the standings after beating visiting Gobowen Celtic 2-0.

Second-half goals from Shane Thomas and Jason Harris secured the points.

Bridgnorth Spartans are making an impressive impact in their first season at this level.

Having won the Division One title last term, they are now sitting second in the top flight standings following a 3-2 win at home to Ellesmere Rangers.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers are another side going well. They four points behind leaders Wrockwardinem but with two games in hand, following an entertaining 7-3 win at home to Whitchurch Alport.

Steven Hole was the star of the show, netting four times. Alex Hughes, Shawn Melusi and Kevin Renshaw joined him on the scoresheet.

Goals from Shaun Davies and Liam Jones secured NC United a 2-1 success on the road at Haughmond. Ethan Pickford scored the hosts.

Newport Town served up their best display of the season to secure a 6-0 win away to fellow strugglers Ercall Evolution, and climb off the bottom of the table.

Shrewsbury Juniors and AMS FC shared the spoils following a 1-1 draw.

Ercall Rangers fired out a warning to their Division One rivals by ending Allscott Heath FC Development's perfect start to the season.

Allscott had reeled off nine straight victories but failed to make it a perfect 10 as they went down 3-2 at Rangers.

Kaiden Bourne, Kai Mason and Owen Shedden were on target for unbeaten Rangers, who will be looking to mount a serious push for glory. This victory was their sixth in seven league outings.

Louis Wheatley and Rio Tetsell scored for Allscott, who stay top of goal difference from NC United Development.

AFC Weston Rhyn proved too string for visiting Ercall Revolution as they triumphed 4-1.

Josh Bowen, Ben Carter, Nick Crouch and Kyle Leightwood netted for Rhyn

Llanymynech came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Meole Brace 1906.