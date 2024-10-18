Wrockwardine Wood are leading the way after bagging a perfect 10

Wood emphasised the gap between top and bottom in the Premier Division as they won 10-1 at struggling Newport Town.

Marc Perry led the victory charge with a hat-trick, while Shane Thomas struck twice. Tahli Harrigan, Ronan Mariemoutou, Ton Hodson, Joshua Garrington and Joe Byrne were also on target.

The victory lifted Wood a point clear of Dawley Town, who went down 4-2 at home to Shrewsbury Up & Comers.

George Lees and Dalian Scullion had put the hosts two up in the first half, but an excellent response from Shrewsbury saw Joe Parry, Alex Hughes, Nathan Simon and Steve Hole strike to earn them the points.

Shrewsbury are now fifth in the table, but just four points behind leaders Wrockwardine and with two games in hand.

Third-placed Haughmond battled out a 2-2 draw at Church Stretton.

Jaden Bevan and James Hill had given Stretton a 2-0 half-time lead, while Stretton keeper Luke Thornton also saved a penalty. But the visitors rallied after the break and two goals from Ethan Pickford earned them a point.

Whitchurch Alport enjoyed a happy return trip after winning 5-0 at Ercall Evolution.

Samuel Flory was the star performer with a four-goal salvo. Chris Owen added the other.

Bridgnorth Spartans are sitting fourth following a 2-0 win at Morda United, while AMS FC picked up a welcome 2-0 success at home to Gobowen Celtic.

A second-half strike from Matthew Mulcahy earned Ellesmere Rangers a 1-0 success at Shrewsbury Juniors.

NC United impressed on the road as they won 5-1 at Wem Town.

There is just no stopping Allscott Heath FC Development after they made it nine wins from nine outings in Division One.

Goals from Joe Gillard, Lewis Cross and Jack Perry secured a 3-1 success at Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development. Callum Pugh scored for the hosts.

NC United FC Development are level on points with table-topping Allscott following a 4-0 win at home to SAHA FC, but have played two games more.

Regan Price struck twice in their latest clash and he was joined on the scoresheet by Harry Roberts and Jack Lawrence-Frame.

Two goals from Daniel Parker saw third-placed Prees Club United edge out hosts Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development 2-1. Liam Edwards replied.

Zakh Ward-Penn-Harrigan found his shooting boots to fire St Martins to an impressive 8-1 victory at Ercall Revolution.

Ward-Penn-Harrigan need four times, with Panashe Kanyuchi, Jordan Bernard, Brian Wood and Cristopher Costin also on target.

Ercall Rangers were also triumphant on their travels, winning 3-1 at Llanymynech. Kaiden Bourne, Kenzie Bradley and Kai Mason found the back of the net.

AFC Weston Rhyn ran out 4-3 winners in a thriller at AFC Bridgnorth Sports, while Brown Clee beat Ercall Evolution Aces 4-2.