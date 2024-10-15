Allscott Heath are floored after a second-half capitulation

The Heath were dealt a lesson in clinical finishing as leaders Stafford Town flexed their muscles to inflict a damaging North West Counties First Division South defeat on their visitors.

Allscott are left three places and four points from the relegation places, though their goal difference took a hammering in Staffordshire.

Eshan Green’s first-half double for Stafford had the hosts looking strong at Evans Park but the second period proved one to forget for the visitors. Matt Hearsey was the chief protagonist as he struck four times in 25 minutes. Also on target were Josh Wilson, James May and Patryk Mazurkiewicz.

Shawbury United claimed an important point on the road to keep themselves above the dotted line.

The visitors took the lead at Barnton with David Easthope’s opener and led all the way through to the mid-point of the second half when the hosts snatched a leveller.

Nicky Parker’s equaliser 20 minutes from time earned Market Drayton Town a point on the road at Cheadle Heath Nomads. Cheadle had taken the lead three minutes earlier through Edson Cata.

There was welcome cheer in the Midland Premier as Whitchurch Alport pocketed a useful 1-0 victory over Dudley Town to put themselves on the fringes of the play-off places.

Adam Shillcock’s hosts edged a tight contest with just 10 minutes to play as Lewis Brown emerged to poke home from close range after the Black Country visitors failed to clear from a corner. Alport are one place and one point outside the top five.

Shifnal Town – who boast a number of games in hand due to their FA Cup exploits – had to settle for a point at home to play-off pushing 1874 Northwich.

Jack Fishman opened the scoring for hosts Shifnal 10 minutes before the interval with a fine finish into the corner after Brad Maslen-Jones and Joe Thomas combined.

But a goalkeeper error brought Northwich level on the stroke of half-time after home goalkeeper George Scott failed to deal with an Aaron Simms backpass and striker Liam Fitzpatrick pounced as the spoils were shared.

Winless AFC Bridgnorth were dealt a heartbreaking last-minute defeat at mid-table Saffron Dynamo in Division One.

Bridgnorth worked a first-half lead courtesy of a spot-kick from Ethan Jarrett a couple of minutes before the interval.

Dynamo equalised a couple of minutes after the break and scoreline remained locked until the very closing stages when Jude Coates popped up with a 90th-minute winner.

Ludlow Town slipped to a 3-0 defeat away to Hellenic League Division One leaders Droitwich.

Telford Town’s lead at the summit of West Midlands Premier Division remains 12 points after an impressive 3-0 victory at mid-table Dudley Athletic.

Ryan Mansell struck twice with recent signing Andy Nicol also on target.