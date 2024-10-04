Shifnal take on the leaders after end of FA Cup run

Lichfield City are 11 points clear at the summit after winning 10 of their opening 11 matches of the season, but teams hold several games in hand – including Shifnal, who have won four of their six games.

Shifnal’s memorable FA Cup run came to an end in a third qualifying round replay at Hednesford Town on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Whitchurch Alport welcome Atherstone Town to Yockings Park.

AFC Bridgnorth are going in search of their first Midland One win of the season when they host Heather St John’s.

“I’m 100 per cent confident we can climb out of the bottom three with the squad we have now,” said secretary Steve Groome. “We have had some very tough fixtures of late, and it doesn’t get any easier at the weekend when we host Heather St John’s.

“But we have no reason to fear anyone in our league and we proved that when we beat Brocton in the League Cup.

“Nuneaton are a very good side. They have plenty of experience and they deserved the win on Saturday.

“But there were plenty of positives for us to take and we certainly weren’t outclassed.

“They scored with the last kick of the first half and then with about five minutes left.

“We had a few half chances, but it was another positive display against a strong side.”

In North West Counties League Division One South, Allscott Heath are on the road at high-flying Winsford United. Elsewhere, Shawbury United welcome New Mills and Market Drayton Town host Barnton.

Ludlow Town are on the road at play-off-chasing rivals Clanfield 85 in Hellenic League Division One.

West Midlands League Premier Division leaders Telford Town take a break from league action as they travel to Tipton Town in the Premier Division League Cup.