Underdogs Shifnal chase another FA Cup giant-killing

Experienced brothers Kyle and Elliott Bennett are both available for the third-round qualifier against Hednesford Town on Saturday.

Manager Connor Patterson has told his side: “Just keep believing. Just keep doing what we’re doing, keep playing our game, and don’t play the occasion. Play our game, just keep believing, and go and cause another upset.”

Shifnal are one of two ninth-tier teams left in the competition. Having beaten four teams in higher divisions already, Patterson is keen to remind the players of what they’re capable of.

“They’re (Hednesford) expected to do well, so there’s a lot of pressure on them as well because, like I say, we’ve got nothing to lose at the end of the day.

“We’re the lower team and we just go into the game looking at it like we have the other games that we’ve played against higher opponents and just go and do what we do. There’s a lot of players that have played at a higher level. They know what’s got to be done on Saturday. They know the occasion and I’m pretty sure they’ll step up to the mark and go and lead the younger lads.”

The buzz around town hasn’t passed the team by either. As the town dresses up in red and white for the occasion, the team bumped into some fans after their huge win over Redditch United.

Patterson said: “After our last FA Cup game we went for a couple of drinks in Shifnal and we walked to one of the bars and the whole bar just stood up and started clapping us so, you know, it was quite good.

“I think everyone in Shifnal are buzzing about the fact that we’re doing this.”

It’s not just good for the club’s spirits, but also their pockets. Chairman Mick Tranter said: “It’s brilliant for the club. I think to date we’ve won around about £10,000.

“I think if we win on Saturday, the prize money is more than £5,000. The next round is more then £9,000 and then after that you’re playing the big boys.

“We’re going to get over this Saturday first before we contemplate thinking about anything else.”

Shifnal haven’t played at this level of the Cup in 42 years, and it’s even bigger for Patterson who’s in uncharted territory.

He said: “This is the furthest I’ve gone as well so probably my biggest game of my career to date. I’m mentally preparing myself and all the lads are preparing as well.”

Returning from injury are Kyle Bennett, with more than 300 league games, and his brother Elliott, who has previously played in the Premier League.

“Credit to other lads, Joe Thomas, Joe Cuff, you know, they’ve all got us through games this FA Cup,” said Patterson. “The whole squad’s quality. Anyone on their day can step up.”

In the Midland League Premier Division, Whitchurch Alport are on the road at Romulus looking to build on last weekend’s 3-1 triumph at Stourport Swifts.

And AFC Bridgnorth will be looking to build on a stunning midweek success when they host Midland League Division One promotion hopefuls Nuneaton Town tomorrow. The Crown Meadow men ended their lengthy search for a victory in some style on Tuesday night, when they beat Premier Division high-fliers Brocton 2-1 in the League Cup.