Wood set the early pace – but it’s tight at the top

A midweek 3-1 success at home to AMS FC saw Wood move above Haughmond on goal difference into pole position in the Premier Division.

Matthew Stuart, Ronan Mariemoutou and Shane Thomas scored for Wood, with Matteo Basini-Gazzi netting for AMS.

Whitchurch Alport and Church Stretton Town served up a nine-goal thriller on Saturday.

James Hill was the star of the show with a four-goal salvo that saw visiting Town edged home 5-4. There other effort came courtesy of an own goal.

Samuel Flory, Adam Heath, Tom Clive and Sam Willett scored for the hosts.

That defeat for Alport followed a 2-1 midweek reverse at home to Ellesmere Rangers.

Flory was on target for Alport but Asa Dean and Louie Millington clinched the points for Rangers.

Shrewsbury Juniors also suffered back-to-back losses.

They went down 2-1 at Wem Town in midweek – Constantin Ghita's goal being cancelled out by strikes from Tom Astley and Gregory Dakin.

Juniors were then beaten 2-0 at home on Saturday by Bridgnorth Spartans. Kaleem Ramzan and Sam Owen bagged the goals.

Luke Darrell and Oliver Hayward hit the net as Ellesmere followed up their midweek triumph by beating Wem Town 2-1.

Two goals from Tsvetomir Bedzhev, plus one each from Jack Brayne, James Cork, Daniel Harrington and Cameron Hughes saw Morda United to a 6-0 win at Newport Town.

In Division One, NC United FC Development climbed into second place after putting six unanswered goals past Ercall Revolution.

Rhys Taylor (two), Oliver Corbett, Regan Price, Lewis MacLeod and Marcell Kiraly were the men on target.

Press Club United came from behind to beat Ercall Evolution Aces 2-1.

Mark Marfo ahd given Ercall a half-time lead, but Logan Mansell and Oliver Edwards hit back after the break for Press.

A strike from Jordan Bernard earned St Martins a 1-1 draw at Brown Clee.

In the Shropshire Saturday Challenge Cup, Dawley Town and Clee Hill United both won 4-1 on the road.

Dawley saw off Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution, while Clee Hill eased past hosts SAHA FC.