Whitchurch Alport are left in the wars as they snatch late point

Midfielder Billy West was stretchered into an ambulance with a head injury and Adam Hailes sent off before Callum Knowles scored seven minutes into time added on to earn Alport a point in the Midland League Premier Division.

The club confirmed after the match West has been discharged and is back home recovering.

Manager Adam Shillcock said: “Anyone who was in the ground today understands how much of a hero Billy West is. Cara (Lindsay, physio) was absolutely superb in her assessment and looking after him.

“He’ll be OK, albeit for a bit of glue. It was a bad one.”

AFC Bridgnorth lost 1-0 to Coton Green and sit winless at the bottom of Midland League Division One.

Jordan Davies scored a brace and was then sent off as Allscott Heath won 4-2 away at Cammell Laird 1907 in North West Counties League Division One South.

William Rogers and Davies scored in minutes two and five, with George Taylor adding a third before half-time. Davies – who was later sent off in stoppage time – added a fourth in the 74th minute before Cammell Laird threatened a fightback with two late goals.

Shawbury United’s Jack Howse scored a late equaliser to draw 2-2 against Ashville. Joseph Drakeley had put United in the lead two minutes in.

Ludlow Town sit two points off the play-offs with two games in hand after a 3-1 win over Wellington.

Goals from Ryan Lewis, Reece Williams, and Ryan Clarke put them seventh in the Hellenic League Division One table.

The unbeaten run stretches to more than a month for Telford Town after a goalless draw to Gornal Colts. Town remain with only one loss all season, to Pelsall Villa Colts on August 13.

They will be looking to extend the run as they play Warstone Wanderers next, who they beat 7-1 in their second game of the season.

Despite an opening goal from Nicky Parker, Market Drayton Town fell short against Sandbach.

The home side quickly equalised and were 3-1 ahead before half-time.