Devastated Whitchurch Alport have to hit back quickly in FA Cup

Lewis Bloor fired Alport into the lead inside eight minutes when he converted an accurate cutback from Harry Bower at the back post.

Bower almost added a second before the break when his powerful shot from distance forced a stunning finger-tip stop from Joe Lawlor.

But with Alport on the verge of reaching the FA Cup second qualifying round for the first time in the club’s history, Isaac Abankwah rescued a draw in the 89th minute for higher-league Wythenshawe.

Alport now travel to Wythenshawe to contest a replay tonight.

Shillock said: “It’s absolutely sapped the energy out of me that has. You can probably tell by my body language and my demeanour.

“It feels like a loss at that stage of the game. In all honesty, we dominated the moments so I’m disappointed.

“There’s still a level of pride in what those lads produced. I’ve seen everything I needed from them and they played the game plan pretty plan until those last moments but I couldn’t be prouder.

“We’ve got to go to a replay now so technically we’ve got the furthest we’ve ever done. I don’t think we’ve had a replay at this stage before.

“They’re a good step four side. I’ve done my research and I’ve spoken to my friends in the game who’ve played them. I went to watch them as well and we really disrupted them. I knew what they wanted to do but we nullified that really well, which tells you the talent of this group and what they’re achieving.”

Shifnal Town emerged with a 2-0 victory at Wellingborough Town to reach the second qualifying round for the first time since 1983.

Joseph Thomas kept his composure inside the box to lift his finish into the top corner amid a chaotic goalmouth scramble on 17 minutes.

Lewis Jarman curled a delicious effort into the far bottom corner from the edge of the box to double Shifnal’s advantage just past the hour. Wellingborough were handed a potential lifeline when they were awarded a penalty but Neo Richard Noel was denied from the spot by George Thomas.

Shifnal will learn who their opponents will be when the second qualifying round draw is published today at 1pm.

In Midland League Division One, second-bottom AFC Bridgnorth remain pointless after losing 2-0 against Allexton & New Parks.

Eric Mensah scored the only goal as Allscott Heath edged to a 1-0 home victory over Runcorn Town in North West Counties League First Division South .

Market Drayton Town were condemned to a 4-1 defeat against Winsford United. Matthew Birchall bagged a brace inside 23 minutes for Winsford before Joel Reece halved the deficit 10 minutes before the break. Jack Wooley restored Winsford’s two-goal cushion on the cusp of half-time and Elliott Coleman added a fourth in the dying stages.

Shawbury United emerged with a 1-0 victory at Alsager Town courtesy of Danar Saber’s 73rd-minute decider.

And Telford Town came from behind to beat Pelsall Villa Colts 2-1 in the West Midlands Premier League thanks to goals from Joseph Nixon and Ryan Mansell.