Whitchurch Alport boss wants fans to back them in big numbers

The north west visitors won their equivalent of Whitchurch’s step five division last season and are set to bring a “rowdy” following of in excess of 150 to Alport’s home in the first qualifying round tie.

Boss Shillcock, who has been in charge of the Midland Premier club for just shy of one year, wants home fans to respond to ensure the support is in favour of his side.

Success in tomorrow’s tie – Alport’s third successive at home in this year’s competition – would mean club history as Whitchurch have never been beyond this stage. Shillcock, however, focuses more on the word “legacy” than history and doesn’t want the latter to feel a burden.

Shillcock, whose side have seen off Irlam and Pilkington so far in the competition said: “We’ve had the luck of the draw at home so it’ll be good to give back to the community.

“I just need 600 or 700 through the gates! I’ve been to watch Wythenshawe and they’re a rowdy bunch! I used to live quite close so I know what their fans can be like.

“The club have momentum, they had the promotion. They have George Boyd playing, the ex-Premier League player with Burnley, he is 38 but very, very good.

“We had the Vase quarter-final a few years ago and were always seen as underdogs. There’s a level of expectation at the club now.

“I’ve been quite clear I hate using the word history, it normally says something is ‘OK, good enough to just win the next round’ but I want us to create a legacy, so for it just to be the start and to go deeper.

“I want us to keep moving forward and to go on, go as deep as we can. It’s not just about the next round, but we have to focus on winning it first!

“We want to create a one-club mentality, we’ve created more women’s teams, we’ve had that evolution, success in a competition like the FA Cup is massive. The timing is right.”

Shillcock is pleased to welcome back club captain and key central midfielder Craig Pritchard after the Wrexham-based 27-year-old recently represented Wales internationally at the Futsal Champions League in Bulgaria.

After two home ties themselves it is Alport’s league rivals Shifnal Town’s turn to go on the road in the Cup.

They head to Northamptonshire to tackle fellow step five Wellingborough Town for a place in the next round.

There is also plenty of league action this weekend, with Market Drayton Town on the road at Winsford United after their 4-4 draw with North West Counties League Division One South leaders Alsager Town on Monday.

In the same division, Shawbury United travel to Alsager, while Allscott Heath play host to rock-bottom Runcorn Town.

Second-bottom AFC Bridgnorth go in search of their first point of the season at home to Allexton & New Parks in Midland League Division One, while Ludlow Town return from a 14-day break with a home game against Wantage Town in Hellenic League Division One.

Telford Town, early leaders in West Midlands Premier with five wins from six, welcome Pelsall Villa.