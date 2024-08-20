Up for the Cuff! Joe fires Shifnal Town through in FA Cup

Attacker Cuff struck for the second round running as Connor Patterson’s hosts prevailed 1-0 against the step four visitors in the competition’s preliminary round.

Midland Premier Shifnal have made it to the first qualifying round for successive years having only previously made this stage of the competition once since 2010. Last year they bowed out in a home replay to Nantwich.

Cuff’s fine finish across visiting goalkeeper James Wren just after the midpoint of the first period was enough to progress through the preliminary round this season.

The hosts might have doubled the lead before the break but Macauley Taylor’s effort was ruled offside and Brad Maslen-Jones struck wide from 15 yards.

Jack Rowley then had a volley saved from range in the second period and Wren saved from Cuff at close quarters as Shifnal dispatched of their Northern Premier Division One South East visitors with ease.

Whitchurch Alport made it a county double to progress to this stage of the competition by equalling their best ever run.

Adam Shillcock’s side roared back to beat Pilkington, of the same level, 3-1 to the delight of the home fans at Yockings Park.

The St Helens visitors took the lead five minutes after the interval but Cameron Dourish equalised just after the hour. Freddie Bishton’s bullet header from a corner five minutes later had Alport up before Tom Messham made the tie safe with 20 minutes left from yet another fine Harry Bower cross. Pilkington’s goalkeeper Jake Hilton was sent off late on.

Boss Shillcock said: “The best thing that happened to us was going one behind, to give us a bit of energy to get in the game.

“I’m delighted with the reception from the fans at the end.”

Both Alport and Shifnal will do battle next Monday in a Shropshire derby Bank Holiday clash.

AFC Bridgnorth remain one of two clubs in Midland One looking for a first point of the new season after a disappointing 4-0 home defeat to mid-table Sutton United.

Two goals in either half for the Birmingham visitors condemned the Meadow Men to another defeat.

Newly-promoted Ludlow Town lost for the first time in Helenic Division One as hosts Abingdon United fought from behind.

Ryan Lewis opened the scoring for visitors Ludlow midway through the first half but the hosts equalised five minutes before the break. Oxfordshire hosts Abingdon claimed a deserved victory in the second-half.

Telford Town went second-half goal crazy to go top of West Midlands Premier in a 6-0 rout of Wrens Nest.

Oliver Cooper’s seventh-minute opener was all that separated the clubs at the interval at School Grove. But Sam Yeardley netted just after the restart before strikes from Will Evans, subs Logan Trainer and Callum Wilson and Essa Faburay in the closing stages.

Market Drayton Town had Jack Finney’s 87th-minute penalty to thank for claiming a home point against New Mills – as well as goalkeeper Matt Holmes’ 97th-minute heroics to then save a spot-kick from the visitors.

Allscott Heath sunk to a 4-1 home defeat to Sandbach United as Harry Morris grabbed a consolation. Shawbury United were smashed 7-2 at Stafford Town, with Reiss Corfield and Cody Rimmer netting for the visitors.