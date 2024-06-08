Bosses are sure stars will stay on at Ludlow

Ludlow are looking forward to competing at step six in the Hellenic League next season after powering their way to glory in the Salop Leisure League.

The Bromfield Road outfit tasted defeat just once on their way to being crowned champions and are sure to have caught the attention of teams further up the non-league pyramid.

But Evans believes the team spirit and unity at the club will prove hard to walk away from unless any other clubs are offering ‘silly money’.

“I have spoken to most of the players and no one has indicated that they are thinking of moving on,” said Evans.

“I don’t doubt that other clubs will be trying to poach a few of the lads. There will be interest, there has to be after last season.

“Kieran Dovey always gets approached, and rightly so because he is a good player.

“People know that we don’t pay so there will some clubs trying to tempt them with money. But I am pretty confident none of the lads will be leaving for fifty quid a week.

“They are a tight group and get on really well. That was shown when about 20 of us went to Portugal last week for an end-of-season get-together. And they are all local lads, the furthest one from Ludlow is our skipper Reece Williams, who lives in Cleobury.

“They have been together two or three seasons, and some have been here six or seven years. I can’t imagine anyone wanting to leave.”