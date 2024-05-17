Ludlow duo are looking ahead after title glory

Ludlow wrapped up their successful Salop Leisure League campaign with a 2-2 draw away to second-placed Dawley Town last Saturday.

And while the players take a break and the club wait to find out what league they will be playing in, joint-bosses Evans and Waldron have turned their attentions to the next campaign.

The duo will be looking to bolster their title-winning squad and increase competition as they prepare for a step up in standard.

“Myself and Chris will have a chat next week about what is required for next season,” said Evans.

“There hasn’t been any indication that we will lose any of the players at the moment, but I know other managers will be trying to entice one or two away.

“We have a few players in mind that we would like to add to the squad. There are a couple we are really keen on and if we could get them they would make us better and increase competition.”

Having already sealed the title, Evans was pleased to see his side win 3-0 at Shifnal before ending the campaign with a draw at Dawley.

“I was pleased we didn’t get beat by Dawley on Saturday,” he said.

“And fair play to Dawley, they gave us a guard of honour before the game and congratulated us after the final whistle before applauding us when we lifted the trophy.

“They were very gracious and very respectful, which was very nice. They have won the league before so they know what it takes and how hard it is to win it.”