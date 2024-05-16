Super Shrews turn on the style to seal cup success

In what proved to be their last outing of the season, Shrewsbury beat fellow Premier Division high-fliers Dawley Town 3-1 in the final at AFC Telford United's New Bucks Head.

A flying start saw Robbie Palmer fire Shrewsbury into a seventh-minute lead.

And things got better for Shrewsbury when Harry Harding added a second goal on 21 minutes.

The victory was sealed with third strike from George Taylor just after the hour mark. Charlie Knowles grabbed what proved to be a consolation effort for Dawley.

The midweek league action saw champions Ludlow bag another victory s they triumphed 3-0 at Shifnal Town.

Goals from Louie Millington (two) and Kieran Barry secured a 3-1 win for Ellesmere Rangers at home to Newport Town.

Bottom-of-the-table St Martins produced one of their best performances of the season to see off Church Stretton Town 5-2 at home, with Josh Leach bagging a hat-trick.

Morda United and Wem Town shared six goals and the points.

Karl Bailey netted a hat-trick for Morda with James Astley, Luke Darrell and Luke Parry on target for the visitors.

Drayton Town ended their campaign on a high with a 5-3 victory against visiting Gobowen Celtic.

The final weekend of league action saw champions Ludlow and second-placed Dawley Town go head-to-head.

And it ended with honours even following a 2-2 draw at Doseley Road.

Morda United and AMS FC also shared the spoils following a 1-1 draw.

Newport Town came back from a goal down at half-time to win 3-1 at Wem Town – a victory that saw them finish 10th.

Division One champions Bridgnorth Spartans continued their superb season with back-to-back victories.

Goals from Tyrone Anthony, Tayos Flowers, Douglas Roberts and Jacob Cox secured a 4-1 midweek win at Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development.

Unbeaten Spartans then beat second-placed Shrewsbury Juniors Development 3-1 on Saturday. Shrewsbury had also tasted defeat in midweek, 5-1 away to Meole Brace.

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development followed up their midweek reverse with another defeat, 2-1 at home to Llanymynech.

Brown Clee picked up two draws from their latest outings – 1-1 at Morda United Development in midweek and 2-2 at home to Ercall Rangers at the weekend.

Saturday's other fixture saw fourth-placed SAHA FC ease to a 5-1 win against fourth-placed Impact FC United.

Jaden Bevan (two), Callum Davies, Sam Carter and substitute Wayne Edwards scored for SAHA. Curt Cooper replied.