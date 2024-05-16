Super Shrews turn on the style to seal cup success
Shrewsbury Up & Comers wrapped up an impressive Salop Leisure League campaign by claiming the Tony Bywater Cup.
In what proved to be their last outing of the season, Shrewsbury beat fellow Premier Division high-fliers Dawley Town 3-1 in the final at AFC Telford United's New Bucks Head.
A flying start saw Robbie Palmer fire Shrewsbury into a seventh-minute lead.
And things got better for Shrewsbury when Harry Harding added a second goal on 21 minutes.
The victory was sealed with third strike from George Taylor just after the hour mark. Charlie Knowles grabbed what proved to be a consolation effort for Dawley.
The midweek league action saw champions Ludlow bag another victory s they triumphed 3-0 at Shifnal Town.
Goals from Louie Millington (two) and Kieran Barry secured a 3-1 win for Ellesmere Rangers at home to Newport Town.
Bottom-of-the-table St Martins produced one of their best performances of the season to see off Church Stretton Town 5-2 at home, with Josh Leach bagging a hat-trick.
Morda United and Wem Town shared six goals and the points.
Karl Bailey netted a hat-trick for Morda with James Astley, Luke Darrell and Luke Parry on target for the visitors.
Drayton Town ended their campaign on a high with a 5-3 victory against visiting Gobowen Celtic.
The final weekend of league action saw champions Ludlow and second-placed Dawley Town go head-to-head.
And it ended with honours even following a 2-2 draw at Doseley Road.
Morda United and AMS FC also shared the spoils following a 1-1 draw.
Newport Town came back from a goal down at half-time to win 3-1 at Wem Town – a victory that saw them finish 10th.
Division One champions Bridgnorth Spartans continued their superb season with back-to-back victories.
Goals from Tyrone Anthony, Tayos Flowers, Douglas Roberts and Jacob Cox secured a 4-1 midweek win at Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development.
Unbeaten Spartans then beat second-placed Shrewsbury Juniors Development 3-1 on Saturday. Shrewsbury had also tasted defeat in midweek, 5-1 away to Meole Brace.
Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development followed up their midweek reverse with another defeat, 2-1 at home to Llanymynech.
Brown Clee picked up two draws from their latest outings – 1-1 at Morda United Development in midweek and 2-2 at home to Ercall Rangers at the weekend.
Saturday's other fixture saw fourth-placed SAHA FC ease to a 5-1 win against fourth-placed Impact FC United.
Jaden Bevan (two), Callum Davies, Sam Carter and substitute Wayne Edwards scored for SAHA. Curt Cooper replied.