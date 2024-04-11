Sean Evans leads from the front for title hopefuls Ludlow

Player/manager Sean Evans led by example with a four-goal salvo as the Premier Division leaders put AMS FC.

Ryan Clarke also enjoyed a good day in font of goal as he plundered a hat-trick. Kieran Dovey, Ryan Lewis, Morgan Millard and Charlie Edwards added the other goals.

The gap between Ludlow and Dawley Town remained 10 points going into the midweek action, with Dawley holding two games in hand.

Dawley produced an impressive display on Saturday to record a 5-1 win at Haughmond.

Daniel Beddows took the individual scoring honours with a brace, while Jack Fishman and substitutes George Lees and Brodie Mcleod all netted once.

Sharp-shooter Alex Hughes was among the goals again as third-placed Shrewsbury Up & Comers won 5-1 at bottom-of-the-table Drayton Town AFC.

Hughes claimed a treble, while Robbie Beamond and Charlie Gordon notched once each in the 5-1 win.

Two goals from Jason Clare secured a 3-1 win for Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution at home to Whitchurch Alport.

A goal from Logan Richards failed to stop Morda United slipping to a 2-1 defeat at home to Shifnal Town FC 1964.

Shifnal had also triumphed in midweek, 4-1 at home to Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution.

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors edged to a hard-fought 1-0 against visiting Church Stretton Town.

Jason Harris bagged the all important goal after 39 minutes.

The defeat followed a midweek success for Stretton, 2-0 away to Whitchurch with goals from Dean Richards and Ashley Wells.

There were plenty of goals in Division One, with 31 being scored across five games.

Champions in waiting Bridgnorth Spartans led the way as they put seven without reply past hosts Ercall Revolution.

Strikes from Marley Woodcock, Brett James, Harry Minifie, Sam Owen, Sam Preece, Tyrone Anthony, plus an own goal saw them move a step closer to the title.

The sit top of the table, still unbeaten, a point clear of Shrewsbury Juniors Development but with three games in hand.

Juniors were made to work hard for their latest win but eventually came out on top 3-2 at home to AFC Weston Rhyn.

Constantin Ghita scored twice and Callum Routley once for the hosts. Jake Williams and James Woolley replied.

SAHA FC enjoyed their trip to Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development as they eased to a 9-0 success.

Jaden Bevan bagged a hat-trick with Callum Davies and Sam carter both scoring twice. Jack Riley and Harry Turner were also on target.

Ercall Rangers were 5-2 winners on the road at Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development.

Impact United returned home from Brown Clee with all three points.

After a goalless first half, Jack Hassall put Impact one up just after the hour mark.

Substitutes Curt Cooper and Veselin Bitliev then added further goals after 74 and 85 minutes respectively.

Saturday's fixtures.

Premier Division: Drayton Town AFC v Wem Town FC, Church Stretton Town v AMS FC, Dawley Town v St Martins, Haughmond v Shifnal Town FC 1964, Newport Town v Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution, Shrewsbury Up & Comers v Ludlow, Whitchurch Alport 1946 v Morda United, Wrockwardine Wood Juniors v Ellesmere Rangers.

Division One: Ercall Evolution Aces v Llanymynech FC Adults, AFC Weston Rhyn v Ercall Rangers, Bridgnorth Spartans v Meole Brace 1906, Brown Clee v Shrewsbury Juniors Development, Morda United Morda Development v Impact FC United.