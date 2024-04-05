Crunch time in Market Drayton Town’s survival battle

The trip north west is the start of three final fixtures to save Town’s campaign – with the two final contests coming against drop-zone rivals.

Drayton, second-bottom in 18th, currently trail safety in the step six First Division South by four points, but will had an eye on last night’s clash between rock-bottom Winsford and Ashville, the side Drayton are chasing down.

Victory for Ashville would have widened the margin to seven points with three games left, placing pressure on Rhys Evans’ side for what is, on paper, one of the toughest fixtures of the season in Stockport on Saturday.

The weekend’s hosts are mathematically secure in second and will contest the four-team play-offs. Staffordshire outfit Brocton were crowned champions last weekend and Sandbach United trail by seven points with two games left.

Should Town come through the weekend with their status still intact, they travel to Ashville with an opportunity to reduce the gap to safety on Tuesday.

The season will close on Saturday week with a clash at New Mills, who currently occupy the final relegation spot, two points better off than Town.

It was an Easter double-header of agonising disappointment for Evans’ men with a 2-1 defeat at Stockport Georgians after Theo Smith’s opener, before an entertaining but fruitless 5-3 Greenfields defeat to play-off outfit Droylsden, in which Drayton were 1-0 up, 3-1 down and 3-3 by the 23rd minute before the visitors moved ahead with 20 minutes left.

In the Midland League Premier Division, Whitchurch Alport host AFC Wulfrunians, while Shifnal Town welcome Wolverhampton Casuals.

AFC Bridgnorth have slipped to the bottom of the Midland One table and could have their relegation confirmed this weekend if they lose at home to Sutton United and Wolves Sporting beat play-off-chasing Shropshire side Allscott Heath.

Elsewhere, Shawbury United play host to Cradley Town.