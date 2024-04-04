Ludlow looking good as they surge clear at the top

With Dawley Town inactive, Ludlow took the chance to pull clear by recording their 21st Premier Division success of the season.

But the table-toppers were made to work for their latest victory as bottom-of-the-table Drayton Town made a mockery of their league position with a battling display.

But in the end a single strike from xzzz was enough to seal the deal for Ludlow, who host AMS FC on Saturday.

Dawley, who have two games in hand on their title rivals, return to action at Haughmond.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers saw their faint title hopes suffer a blow away to Church Stretton Town.

The hosts served up a five-star performance to run out 5-2 winners.

Matthew Cole and Jake Felstead both struck twice for Stretton with James Hill netting once. Substitute William Davies bagged both goals Shrewsbury.

Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution also found their shooting boots as they hit St Martins for six of the best.

Tom Hodson set them on their way with a 25th-minute opener before two goals right at the end of the first half from Adam Rotchell and Daniel James.

Jason Clare and substitutes Marko Ofori and Michael Wilkinson got in on the goalscoring act for the hosts after the break. Tom Ash grabbed what proved to be a consolation effort for the visitors.

Wem Town tasted success on the road at AMS FC.

Two goals in the first 25 minutes from Christopher Peel helped them secure a 2-1 success.

That result followed a 2-1 midweek triumph at home to Morda United.

Logan Richards had given Morda the lead on 62 minutes, but Wem levelled three minutes later through Luke Parry. Keegan Green then bagged the winner with 70 minutes on the clock.

Shifnal Town FC 1964 and Newport Town shared four goals and the points.

Bridgnorth Spartans have moved into pole position in the race for glory in Division One.

The title favourites made the mots of one of their games in hand on rivals Shrewsbury Juniors Development by seeing off Morda United Development 6-1.

Brandon Bristow and Tyrone Anthony struck before half-time and then Spartans upped the ante after the break as they struck four more times through Sam Preece, Jonathan Gaff and two-goal Kaleem Ramzan.

SAHA FC returned from across the border with three points following a 2-1 success at Llanymynech.

Impact FC United were the day's biggest winners as they powered into the top four.

They triumphed 7-1 at Meole Brace with Samuel Whitfield bagging a hat-trick.

Daniel Aubery, Jack Hassall, Connor Smith and substitute Veselin Bitliev joined Whitfield on the scorresheet.

Saturday's fixtures

Premier Division: Drayton Town AFC v Shrewsbury Up & Comers, Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution v Whitchurch Alport 1946, Gobowen Celtic v Ellesmere Rangers, Haughmond v Dawley Town, Ludlow v AMS FC, Morda United v Shifnal Town, Newport Town v St Martins, Wrockwardine Wood Juniors v Church Stretton Town.

Division One: Ercall Revolution v Bridgnorth Spartans, Brown Clee v Impact FC United, Llanymynech v Meole Brace 1906, Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development v SAHA FC, Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development v Ercall Rangers. Shrewsbury Juniors Development v AFC Weston Rhyn.