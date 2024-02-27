Howse leaves it late to rescue a point for United

Two goals from Kyle Jardine appeared to have condemned Shawbury to a defeat which would have seen the hosts leapfrog them in the Midland League Division One table.

But Howse had other ideas, curling in from 20 yards out to salvage a point which keeps his team eighth in the standings.

Shawbury’s day got off to a bad start when the prolific Jardine opened the scoring inside two minutes, before Brendon Price levelled and Reece Jacobs went close to putting the visitors ahead.

Jardine then grabbed his second of the afternoon just prior to the break and for a long time it looked like being the winner, before Howse struck late.

Elsewhere, AFC Bridgnorth’s match with Cradley Town was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.