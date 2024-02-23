Bridgnorth target much-needed win in fight for survival

The Crown Meadow men host Cradley Town tomorrow looking to boost their Midland League Division One survival hopes with a first victory under new boss Steve McCormick.

McCormick has overseen a 3-3 draw with Heather St John’s and a 2-1 defeat to second-placed Ingles since taking charge, but their have been encouraging signs. “The first half against Ingles, we were the better side and should have been further in front but we missed a few chances,” said secretary Steve Groome.

“In the second half, they were the better side and took a couple of their chances and that was the difference.

“But the performances over the last couple of weeks have been better and the players seem to be playing with a bit more energy. Steve has added Dan Joseph and Kev Buxton to the squad and the line-up has been a lot more settled recently.

“I have said for a long time that if we can get our best 13-15 players available every week, we have a good side. But it doesn’t help if you have to make four or five changes every week.”

Kev has returned to play for us. He is a good player and he was superb on Saturday.

Bridgnorth are currently five points away from safety, with 11 games remaining.

“Steve is confident he can attract a few more players to boost the squad,” added Groome.

“And there are more than enough games left and we have to play a few of the sides around us. Those are the games we need to win if we want to stay up.”

Elsewhere in Midland One, Shawbury United make the trip to Heather St John’s, while Allscott Heath are on their travels at Coventry Copsewood.

Shifnal Town don’t have a game in the Midland Premier, but Whitchurch Alport make the trip to Stone Old Alleynians.

Market Drayton Town’s bid to pick up their first points of the year takes them to mid-table Alsager Town in North West Counties League First Division South.