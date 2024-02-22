Hodge strikes to earn Colts point on their travels

A lengthy trip to Evesham saw a Colts side still missing a number of regulars due to injuries and availability issues battle for a share of the spoils on a boggy pitch.

Colts were able to welcome Aaron Hodge back to their ranks, but it was the hosts who struck first in controversial circumstances, with the visitors feeling Jamie Richards had been fouled in the build-up. But the referee waved play on and an Evesham striker slid the ball home past keeper Zack Venables.

Both teams created some half-chances but the home strikers were continually caught offside.

Colts’ best opening fell to the returning Hodge, but a poor touch ended his hopes of scoring.

But Hodge put that miss behind him to drag Colts back on level terms just before half-time.

He capitalised on an error from a home defender and held off a challenge before firing home.

In the second half, George Sankey saw his goalbound shot blocked by a defender while Harry Jones was denied at the death by the Evesham keeper.

Colts are back in action at home on Saturday when they host fellow strugglers Tenbury United.