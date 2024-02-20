Nine-man Whitchurch Alport hit back for point against leaders

Trailing by a goal, and being two men down in added-on time at the end of the game Nicky Parker popped up at the back post to head in Jacob Edwards' cross against the division's runaway leaders.

Congleton scored twice in five minutes to take an early two-goal lead in the game as Peter Williams scored in the ninth minute before Max McCarthy doubled their lead soon after.

Macauley Taylor pulled one back for Whitchurch midway through the first half, but the task of getting back into the game was made harder when Aaron Simms was dismissed for a second yellow card, and with nine minutes left the clash looked over when Adam Hailes was shown a straight red.

But Parker popped up with the all-important equaliser late on.

Elsewhere, Shifnal played out a 1-1 draw at home against Darlaston.

Mikey Nelson gave the home side the lead in the fourth minute before Alexander Foreshaw levelled up just before the half-time interval.

In Division One, AFC Bridgnorth's perilous position was done no favours by losing 2-1 at home to Ingles - Kyle Fowkes and Adam Palmer got the goals for the visitors, and despite George Wesley being sent off in the 66th minute Bridgnorth could not find a way back into the game.

Allscott Heath are currently fourth so their win against Sutton United was important as they seek to hunt down Ingles in second.

Cameron Davies, Gary Meakin and William Rogers got the goals, and they hung on for victory despite the fact Armando Wood was shown a straight red card.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, there was no game for Market Drayton Town.

Their position in the league table is a daunting one. They are one point above the relegation places but Ashville, who only trail them by three points, have got five games in hand on them.

If they want to avoid relegation they need wins and they need them fast.