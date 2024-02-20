Dudley Town continue to soar as they extend unbeaten run

Town had a difficult start to the campaign, but they have shown promotion form of late going unbeaten in their last 12 games - winning 10 of them.

Goals from Joe Coley, Ethan Muckley and a hat-trick from Harry Crook was enough to give Dudley the points.

Darlaston Town were denied three points after being held to a 1-1 draw at Shifnal.

Mikey Nelson gave the home side the lead in the fourth minute before Alexander Foreshaw levelled up just before the half-time interval.

AFC Wulfrunians are seventh thanks to a 2-1 victory against Tividale.

Daniel Munday opened the scoring in the 33rd minute before Dexter Dudley-Toole headed home at the back post to double their lead early in the second period.

Tividale got one back through Joe Burroughs, but the Wulfrunians held on to secure the points.

Stone Old Alleyians and Wolverhampton Casuals played out a 1-1 too at Kings Park.

Louis Anthony put Stone in front in the first half before Benni Wilson equalised for the visitors after the break.

Lichfield kept up their pursuit of table-toppers Congleton Town with a 2-0 win over Highgate United - Jack Edwards and Dominic Lewis with the goals.

Bewdley Town remain bottom of the table with only four points - one win and one draw - after a 6-0 thrashing at home to Atherstone Town.

In Division One, Smethwick Rangers are still bottom of the league after they lost 3-0 away at Stapenhill.

Connor Richins, Lewis Campbell and Oli Roome with the goals.

There were four postponements over the course of the weekend after wet weather – so clashes between O J M Black Country and Wednesfield, Cradley and Bilston Town Community, Wolverhampton Sporting Community and Chelmsley Town were all called off.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, Stafford Town got a good point against promotion-chasing Stockport Town.

Matthew Hearsey gave Stafford the lead inside five minutes, but the division's second-highest scorers bounced back when Daniel McLaughlin equalised 10 minutes before half-time.

Stafford looked as if they were going to get a hard-earned draw until an own goal put them behind for the first time in the game.

But more late drama followed as Matthew Dudley scored in the fourth minute of time added-on to earn them that draw after all.

Brocton remain top by three points, but their clash away at Stockport Georgians was postponed as was Eccleshall's clash against Winsford United.