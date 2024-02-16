Whitchurch Alport relishing their big test against the league leaders

Shillcock’s side smashed Stone Old Alleynians 5-1 on Tuesday courtesy of Freddie Bishton’s double and goals from Macauley Taylor, Nicky Parker and Callum Knowles, writes Luke Powell.

Despite putting five past Stone, the Alport boss was critical of his side’s first-half performance ahead of a test this weekend against Congleton, who beat Whitchurch 4-1 earlier this season.

He said: “I thought we were terrible in all honesty for 41 minutes.

“We were lucky, we haven’t had that luck in previous games. It was nice to have that on our side. We came out with more purpose and vigour in the second half.

“We did well against them (Congleton) last time, and we’ll want to address that. They had a difficult game against Tividale the other week. We’ll have to get some prep done on the ground but we should relish contests like that in front of a half-decent crowd.”

Meanwhile, Shifnal Town return to action at home to Darlaston Town as they look to extend their unbeaten run to three league games.

In Midland One, Allscott Heath host Sutton United after their fixture with Droitwich Spa was postponed on Tuesday, while 18th-placed AFC Bridgnorth entertain second-placed Ingles.

Elsewhere, in the North West Counties League Division One South, Market Drayton Town have no scheduled fixture this weekend, but were denied the chance to end their long losing run against fellow strugglers Winsford United on Tuesday night due to a postponement.

Drayton – who led the way in North West Counties League First Division South earlier this season – have slipped down the table, and now sit just two places and three points above the relegation zone after losing their last 14 matches in all competitions.