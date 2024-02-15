Up & Comers heading into final of Tony Bywater Cup

The visitors were a goal up inside 60 seconds thanks to Charlie Gordon before Wem’s Gregory Dakin made it 1-1 after just three minutes.

Christopher Peel’s strike gave Wem the lead moments later, only for Steven Hole to score for the Up & Comers and make it 2-2 with nine minutes on the clock.

Peel and Hole both netted again to level the scores at 3-3 at half-time.

Shortly after the break Hole completed his hat-trick to give his side a lead which was extended 20 minutes from time thanks to Gordon’s second of the game.

Wem substitute Grant Butler netted in injury time, but the visitors hung on for a remarkable 5-4 win that sent them into the last four of the competition.

Haughmond are also in the semi-finals after goals from Cameron Murdoch (two), Harvey Lewis and Lewis Bloor gave them a 4-2 win over Ercall Colts. In the Premier Division, 10-man Drayton Town scored a last-minute winner to snatch the points from St Martins.

William Walker-Smith, Sam Hislop and Mateusz Dudek scored for Drayton, who had Alex Ilchenko sent off in the first half, while St Martins substitute Josh Leach scored twice.

Goals from Daniel Corfield (two) and Jayden Waltho helped Newport Town to a 3-1 win at Gobowen Celtic, who had opened the scoring through Sam Nash.

Elsewhere, AMS drew 1-1 with Wrockwardine Wood – Oliver Robinson (AMS) and Marc Perry (Wrockwardine) the scorers.

In the Division One Cup quarter-finals, Impact FC won 4-2 at Ercall Revolution thanks to goals from Jack Inglis (two), Jordan Dodd and Curt Cooper. Harrison Gregory and Cameron Acquah scored for the hosts.

Bridgnorth Spartans are also in the last four after Sam Owen (two), Kaleem Ramzan and Tyrone Anthony scored in a 4-0 rout over Ercall Rangers.

Ludlow Town Colts remain in danger towards the bottom of the Herefordshire League Premier Division after a 2-1 defeat at home to Gloucester City Reserves.

With no sign of any injured players returning, it was always going to be tough for Ludlow, who struggled to get close to Gloucester in the first 20 minutes.

City – who featured several university students in their young side – scored either side of the break to move 2-0 ahead.

Colts made some changes and,with the introduction of Adam Dovey and Ellis Wear, started to have more of the ball.

And they made that count when Aaron Hodge scored from the spot to educe the arrears.

Gloucester had their chances to put the game to bed, but Ludlow goalkeeper Zack Venables kept them out.

And then, with minutes left, the Gloucester keeper made two blinding saves from Tom Dwyer and Fin Mantle to deny the hosts at least a point.