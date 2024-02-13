Shawbury ease to home victory over Chelmsley

In an increasingly-tight race for the top five – just four points separate third to 10th – Shawbury took advantage of some call-offs to beat Chelmsley Town 3-0, though they have played more games than all their rivals.

Marcus Dillon put them in front just eight minutes into the game before Cody Rimmer doubled that advantage on 25 minutes.

And the scoring was wrapped up four minutes into the second half when Seth Ellis set up Eric Mensah for the third Shawbury goal.

Fellow Shropshire side Allscott Heath – whose trip to Cradley Town was postponed – currently occupy fifth position.

At the other end of the table, third-bottom AFC Bridgnorth drew 3-3 with Heather St John’s – their first point of 2024 closing the gap on fourth-bottom Wolverhampton Sporting to five points.

In the Midland Premier, Whitchurch Alport slipped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Atherstone Town.

And in North West Counties League First Division South, former leaders Market Drayton Town remain perilously close to the relegation zone after a 4-0 defeat at Maine Road.

They have lost 14 matches in a row in all competitions – their last win coming on October 10.