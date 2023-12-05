Whitchurch Alport battle for a home FA Vase tie

Alport face a trip to Biggleswade United at the weekend after the original meeting between the two sides was postponed on Friday afternoon, the day before the game was due to take place.

The rearranged fixture means their Midland League Premier Division home match against Highgate United will also have to be moved.

Alport’s potential opponents Fakenham Town and Great Wakering Rovers will also face off this Saturday to decide who progresses to round four.