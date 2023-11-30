Bridgnorth Spartans on a high after a five-star show in the cup

The Salop Leisure League Division One leaders claimed a scalp as they eased past Premier Division side Shifnal Town in the Shropshire FA Air 2 Root Saturday Challenge Cup.

Harry Minifie gave Spartans the lead on 29 minutes only for Shifnal to strike back immediately through Harry Nesbitt.

Sam Preece then hit the net to give Spartans a half-time advantage, with Minifie making it 3-1 on 57 minutes. Jonathan Gaff and Tyler Sands-Fawkes both struck late on to seal the deal for the hosts.

Goals from Jamie Porter and Shane Thomas saw Wrockwardine Wood Juniors beat Whitchurch Alport 2-1 to progress to the next round.

Wem Town held their nerve to edge past Newport Town on penalties.

An entertaining tie had ended all square at 3-3 with Wem then winning 5-4 on spot-kicks.

Wellington Amateurs booked their place in the next round with a 2-0 win at home to Drayton Town AFC.

Church Stretton Town came from a goal down to win at Gobowen Celtic. Samuel Nash struck for the hosts after 20 minutes and it was a lead they held until 20 minutes from full-time when Dean Richards levelled.

Benjamin Hartshorne then grabbed a late winner on 86 minutes to see Stretton through.

Salop Leisure League title contenders Ludlow and Dawley Town both progressed.

Dawley Town came out on top in their clash with fellow top flight side Haughmond.

Daniel Beddows, Charlie Knowles, Callum Smart and Jeff Watkins found the net for Dawley as they triumphed 4-2. James Hall and substitute Lewis Speake replied for the visitors.

Ryan Clarke bagged a hat-trick as Ludlow won 3-1 at Shrewsbury Up & Comers.

Morda United’s cup run was ended on the road at Herefordshire League outfit Clee Hill United.

Craig Breakwell, James Clifford, Ramzi Kilicaslan and Liam Whitbread scored as Clee won 4-1.

In the Salop Leisure League Premier Division, goals from Jason Clare (two), Daniel James and Taylor Kirkpatrick earned Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution a 4-1 win at St Martins. Kai Hurdman replied for the hosts.

The Division One action saw Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development hit a magnificent seven on the road at Ercall Evolution Aces.

Samuel Rigby, Rhys Barnfield, Andrew Kilford (two), Marcell Kiraly and Ethan Rushbury (two) bagged the goals for Wood. Kaleem Ramzan struck twice for Ercall.

Impact United beat SAHA FC 4-1 thanks to goals from Ryan Jones (two), Ryan Guryn and Joesph Nixon. Jaden Bevan netted for SAHA.

Shrewsbury Juniors Development were also in fine form away to Llanymynech. Constantin Ghita bagged a hat-trick as they won 6-1. Adam Buckler, Finley Bourne and an own goal completed the scoring for the visitors.