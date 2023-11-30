Bown comes off the bench to fire Shifnal to victory

Shifnal were without a league win in five outings and started the weekend one point outside the relegation zone.

But Jenna Boddison’s goal and Lee-Bown’s brace gave the hosts all three points and moved them up to ninth in the West Midlands Women’s League Premier Division.

In Division One North, Megan Jones was the hero for AFC Telford United as she bagged a hat-trick in their 3-0 away win against Walsall Wood Juniors.

The win moves Telford one point behind top-of-the-league Newcastle Town and continues their 100 per cent record of six wins from six.

The New Saints moved into the top half of the Adran Premier with a 3-1 victory at home to Pontypridd United.

Having fallen behind early on to the division’s bottom side, goals from Caitlin Chapman, Izzy Redding and Emily Ridge ensured the points remained in Oswestry.

In the Staffordshire Premier League, goals from Francesca Scott, Bethany Cooke and Danni Prince gave Whitchurch Alport a 3-0 home win against Burton Albion. Elsewhere, Albrighton were thrashed 6-0 at home to Hednesford Town, while Allscott Heath’s trip to Cresswell Wanderers was postponed.

And in the Shropshire Super League, AFC Telford United Reserves put nine unanswered goals past Newport Town.

Kimberley Holden-Jones netted six times in less than 50 minutes, while Jennifer Claire O’Brien, Jessica Sayers and Megan Lane also found the net in the 9-0 demolition.

Broseley hit Shrewsbury Juniors for six thanks to goals from Abbie Norry (two), Loren Lowe, Sophie Lloyd, Hayley Abbott and Micaela Gledhill.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers beat Market Drayton Tigers by the same scoreline after Isabel Lemming’s hat-trick and goals from Jamie-Lee Shepherd (two) and Morgan Cosh.

Meanwhile, Danielle Rhodes and Kelly-Ann Dowling found the net in Dawley Town Lionesses’ 4-0 win over Meresiders.